SectorFinance
Open₹39.5
Prev. Close₹40.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹17.79
Day's High₹41.1
Day's Low₹39.5
52 Week's High₹42.97
52 Week's Low₹6.5
Book Value₹27.36
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)155.61
P/E55.97
EPS0.72
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.7
19.7
19.7
19.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
70.46
56.25
54.52
47.71
Net Worth
90.16
75.95
74.22
67.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.59
7.56
9.56
-0.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
32.61
74.19
100.25
19.07
0.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
32.61
74.19
100.25
19.07
0.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.92
3.66
4.43
9.11
4.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Hiten Mehta
Independent Director
Jai Prakash Jindal
Independent Director
Sameer Relia
Director
Meeta H Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jinkal Kishor Gangar
Non Executive Director
Ravi Srinivasan
Additional Director
Manasvi Rajpopat
Independent Director
Ankur Mahesh Mehta
Reports by Odyssey Corporation Ltd
Summary
Odyssey Corporation Ltd, established in February, 1995 got listed on The Mumbai Stock Exchange. Initially, the Company was engaged in corporate finance, advisory services and trading in shares and investments, etc. The Company encompasses service and industrial segments that include entertainment events, which include production of feature films and organizing of events; international trading, which include selling, sourcing, shipping, financing and trading; non-banking financial services (NBFC); mining division, and trading division. The Company is engaged in movies production and acquiring distribution rights for movies. Today, the business of the Company is in ever-expanding fields and areas that include and propel individuals and team efforts to grow in a variety of fields that process raw materials and manufacture finished goods, providing local population with resourceful services and servicing industrialization of developing & developed economies with solidity, innovative ideas, financial strength and management expertise.NPAs of all major finance companies/Banks have increased to a great extent. There was intention by the entities who have taken loans to repay, but the stagnant economy and drying up of new projects, which led to vast over capacities across sectors, had forced the Company to defer payments with consultations with the lenders.
The Odyssey Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹39.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Odyssey Corporation Ltd is ₹155.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Odyssey Corporation Ltd is 55.97 and 1.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Odyssey Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Odyssey Corporation Ltd is ₹6.5 and ₹42.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Odyssey Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 94.44%, 3 Years at 43.46%, 1 Year at 413.38%, 6 Month at 256.95%, 3 Month at 69.19% and 1 Month at -2.44%.
