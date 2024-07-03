iifl-logo-icon 1
Odyssey Corporation Ltd Share Price

39.5
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open39.5
  • Day's High41.1
  • 52 Wk High42.97
  • Prev. Close40.3
  • Day's Low39.5
  • 52 Wk Low 6.5
  • Turnover (lac)17.79
  • P/E55.97
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value27.36
  • EPS0.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)155.61
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Odyssey Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

39.5

Prev. Close

40.3

Turnover(Lac.)

17.79

Day's High

41.1

Day's Low

39.5

52 Week's High

42.97

52 Week's Low

6.5

Book Value

27.36

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

155.61

P/E

55.97

EPS

0.72

Divi. Yield

0

Odyssey Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

Odyssey Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Odyssey Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:58 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.25%

Non-Promoter- 0.26%

Institutions: 0.25%

Non-Institutions: 53.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Odyssey Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.7

19.7

19.7

19.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

70.46

56.25

54.52

47.71

Net Worth

90.16

75.95

74.22

67.41

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.59

7.56

9.56

-0.89

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

32.61

74.19

100.25

19.07

0.54

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

32.61

74.19

100.25

19.07

0.54

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.92

3.66

4.43

9.11

4.06

Odyssey Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Odyssey Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Hiten Mehta

Independent Director

Jai Prakash Jindal

Independent Director

Sameer Relia

Director

Meeta H Mehta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jinkal Kishor Gangar

Non Executive Director

Ravi Srinivasan

Additional Director

Manasvi Rajpopat

Independent Director

Ankur Mahesh Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Odyssey Corporation Ltd

Summary

Odyssey Corporation Ltd, established in February, 1995 got listed on The Mumbai Stock Exchange. Initially, the Company was engaged in corporate finance, advisory services and trading in shares and investments, etc. The Company encompasses service and industrial segments that include entertainment events, which include production of feature films and organizing of events; international trading, which include selling, sourcing, shipping, financing and trading; non-banking financial services (NBFC); mining division, and trading division. The Company is engaged in movies production and acquiring distribution rights for movies. Today, the business of the Company is in ever-expanding fields and areas that include and propel individuals and team efforts to grow in a variety of fields that process raw materials and manufacture finished goods, providing local population with resourceful services and servicing industrialization of developing & developed economies with solidity, innovative ideas, financial strength and management expertise.NPAs of all major finance companies/Banks have increased to a great extent. There was intention by the entities who have taken loans to repay, but the stagnant economy and drying up of new projects, which led to vast over capacities across sectors, had forced the Company to defer payments with consultations with the lenders.
Company FAQs

What is the Odyssey Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Odyssey Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹39.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Odyssey Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Odyssey Corporation Ltd is ₹155.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Odyssey Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Odyssey Corporation Ltd is 55.97 and 1.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Odyssey Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Odyssey Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Odyssey Corporation Ltd is ₹6.5 and ₹42.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Odyssey Corporation Ltd?

Odyssey Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 94.44%, 3 Years at 43.46%, 1 Year at 413.38%, 6 Month at 256.95%, 3 Month at 69.19% and 1 Month at -2.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Odyssey Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Odyssey Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.26 %
Institutions - 0.25 %
Public - 53.49 %

