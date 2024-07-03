iifl-logo-icon 1
Odyssey Corporation Ltd Quarterly Results

38.75
(-1.90%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0.28

1.06

8.3

5.5

10.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.28

1.06

8.3

5.5

10.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.46

1

0.8

1.07

1.05

Total Income

4.74

2.06

9.11

6.56

11.46

Total Expenditure

0.31

1.51

10.23

5.97

9.02

PBIDT

4.42

0.55

-1.12

0.59

2.44

Interest

0.03

0

0.08

0.01

0.01

PBDT

4.39

0.55

-1.2

0.59

2.43

Depreciation

0.12

0.13

0.07

0.05

0.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.26

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.01

0

0.05

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

4

0.41

-1.32

0.54

2.38

Minority Interest After NP

2.23

0.22

-0.73

0.3

1.34

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.76

0.19

-0.59

0.24

1.04

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.76

0.19

-0.59

0.24

1.04

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.96

0.11

-0.33

0.14

0.6

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

19.7

19.7

19.7

19.7

19.7

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1,578.57

51.88

-13.49

10.72

23.43

PBDTM(%)

1,567.85

51.88

-14.45

10.72

23.34

PATM(%)

1,428.57

38.67

-15.9

9.81

22.86

Odyssey Corpn.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Odyssey Corporation Ltd

