Odyssey Corporation Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.28
1.06
8.3
5.5
10.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.28
1.06
8.3
5.5
10.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.46
1
0.8
1.07
1.05
Total Income
4.74
2.06
9.11
6.56
11.46
Total Expenditure
0.31
1.51
10.23
5.97
9.02
PBIDT
4.42
0.55
-1.12
0.59
2.44
Interest
0.03
0
0.08
0.01
0.01
PBDT
4.39
0.55
-1.2
0.59
2.43
Depreciation
0.12
0.13
0.07
0.05
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.26
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.01
0
0.05
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
4
0.41
-1.32
0.54
2.38
Minority Interest After NP
2.23
0.22
-0.73
0.3
1.34
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.76
0.19
-0.59
0.24
1.04
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.76
0.19
-0.59
0.24
1.04
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.96
0.11
-0.33
0.14
0.6
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
19.7
19.7
19.7
19.7
19.7
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1,578.57
51.88
-13.49
10.72
23.43
PBDTM(%)
1,567.85
51.88
-14.45
10.72
23.34
PATM(%)
1,428.57
38.67
-15.9
9.81
22.86
