Odyssey Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.59
7.56
9.56
-0.89
Other operating items
Operating
-2.59
7.56
9.56
-0.89
Capital expenditure
0.19
0
-0.17
0
Free cash flow
-2.4
7.56
9.39
-0.89
Equity raised
104.93
102.49
100.64
100.71
Investing
-2.04
3.71
-6.68
-1.25
Financing
7.1
8.62
1.59
-0.02
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
107.59
122.38
104.95
98.55
