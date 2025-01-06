iifl-logo-icon 1
Odyssey Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

39.5
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Odyssey Corpn. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.59

7.56

9.56

-0.89

Other operating items

Operating

-2.59

7.56

9.56

-0.89

Capital expenditure

0.19

0

-0.17

0

Free cash flow

-2.4

7.56

9.39

-0.89

Equity raised

104.93

102.49

100.64

100.71

Investing

-2.04

3.71

-6.68

-1.25

Financing

7.1

8.62

1.59

-0.02

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

107.59

122.38

104.95

98.55

