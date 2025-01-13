iifl-logo-icon 1
Odyssey Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

34.68
(-4.96%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:50:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.7

19.7

19.7

19.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

70.46

56.25

54.52

47.71

Net Worth

90.16

75.95

74.22

67.41

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.35

0.41

0.48

Deferred Tax Liability Net

2.97

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

93.13

76.3

74.63

67.89

Fixed Assets

3.94

1

1.2

1.58

Intangible Assets

Investments

23.92

4.72

4.35

1.71

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.62

0.72

0.95

Networking Capital

64.54

69.91

67.75

63.6

Inventories

1.36

5.22

7.98

2.95

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.73

3.07

1.66

2.15

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

62.84

62.27

58.55

58.65

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

-0.03

-0.06

-0.06

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.37

-0.62

-0.38

-0.09

Cash

0.73

0.05

0.61

0.04

Total Assets

93.13

76.3

74.63

67.88

