Odyssey Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.7
19.7
19.7
19.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
70.46
56.25
54.52
47.71
Net Worth
90.16
75.95
74.22
67.41
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.35
0.41
0.48
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.97
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
93.13
76.3
74.63
67.89
Fixed Assets
3.94
1
1.2
1.58
Intangible Assets
Investments
23.92
4.72
4.35
1.71
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.62
0.72
0.95
Networking Capital
64.54
69.91
67.75
63.6
Inventories
1.36
5.22
7.98
2.95
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.73
3.07
1.66
2.15
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
62.84
62.27
58.55
58.65
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.03
-0.06
-0.06
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.37
-0.62
-0.38
-0.09
Cash
0.73
0.05
0.61
0.04
Total Assets
93.13
76.3
74.63
67.88
