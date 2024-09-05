The Board of Directors are pleased to present the Company Consolidated Annual Report and the Companys audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

1. OPERATING RESULTS

The operating results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024 are as follow: Amount in Lakhs.

Particulars Year ended 31st March 2024 Year ended 31st March 2023 Standalone Consolidated Standalone Consolidated Revenue from Operations 3652.72 3652.72 7783.67 7784.50 Profit before tax from continuing operations 371.41 359.94 150.06 149.52 Tax Expenses (Including Deferred Tax) 4.54 4.52 5.28 5.28 Profit after Tax 366.88 355.41 144.78 144.24 Total Income for the year 1421.29 1412.02 172.92 125.58

2. TRANSFER TO RESERVES

There are no transfers to any specific reserves during the year.

3. THE STATE OF THE COMPANYS AFFAIR

During the year under review, your Company achieved total standalone revenue from operations of Rs. 3652.72 Lakhs (previous year Rs. 7783.67 Lakhs).

The profit after tax (including other comprehensive income) is at Rs. 1421.29 Lakhs (previous year Rs. 172.92 Lakhs).

4. DIVIDEND

Your Directors do not recommend any divided for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

5. CASH FLOW AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

As required under Regulation 34 of the Listing Regulations, a Cash Flow Statement and consolidated Financial Statement is part of the Annual Report.

6. THE CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

There is no change in the nature of business of the Company.

7. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND.

There was no transfer during the year to the Investor Education and Protection Fund in terms of Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013.

8. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY-TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION & FOREIGN EXCHANGE ETC.

The information pertaining to conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo as required under Section 134 (3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is furnished as Annexure A to Directors Report.

10. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM

The Companys internal controls system has been established on values of integrity and operational excellence and it supports the vision of the Company "To be the most sustainable and competitive Company in our industry". The Companys internal control systems are commensurate with the nature of its business and the size and complexity of its operations. These are routinely tested and certified by Statutory as well as Internal Auditors and their significant audit observations and follow up actions thereon are reported to the Audit Committee.

11. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

During the year under review, your Company has not made any investment, given any loan or guarantee falling within the meaning of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder.

12. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES

All the related party transactions are entered on arms length basis, in the ordinary course of business and are in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors or Key Managerial Personnel etc. which may have potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large or which warrants the approval of the shareholders.

The transactions are being reported in Form AOC-2 i.e. Annexure B in terms of Section 134 of the Act read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

However, the details of the transactions with Related Party are provided in the Companys financial statements in accordance with the Accounting Standards.

All Related Party Transactions are presented to the Audit Committee and the Board. Omnibus approval is obtained for the transactions which are foreseen and repetitive in nature.

13. POLICY ON SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE:

The Company has zero tolerance towards sexual harassment at the workplace and towards this end, has adopted a policy in line with the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under the said policy.

The Company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 which redresses complaints received on sexual harassment. During the financial year under review, the Company has not received any complaints of sexual harassment from any of the women employees of the Company.

14. ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 92(3) of Companies Act, 2013 following is the link for Annual Return Financial Year 2023-24. http://www.odysseycorp.in

15. NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS CONDUCTED DURING THE YEAR UNDER REVIEW

During the financial year, the Board met 5 times on 22-05-2023, 10-08-2023, 07-09-2023, 07-11-2023 & 07-02-2024.

16. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In terms of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 The Board of Directors of the Company hereby confirm:

• That in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there has been no material departure.

• That the selected accounting policies were applied consistently and the Directors made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as on 31st March, 2024, and that of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date.

• That proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

• That the annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis.

• The Board has laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

• The directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

17. DEPOSITS

The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits during the year under review.

18. ARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND REMUNERATION

The information required under section 197 of the Act read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is given as Annexure C to this report. In terms of provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules 5(2) and

5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, a statement showing the names and other particulars of employees drawing remuneration in excess of the limits set out in the said Rules, if any, forms part of the Report.

The policy is available on the Companys website. www.odysseycorp.in.

19. DIRECTORS

Mr. Hiten Ramniklal Mehta (DIN: 01875252) is liable to retire by rotation in this ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible she has offered herself for reappointment.

Your directors recommend her re-appointment. Pursuant to the provisions of Section 149 of the Act, the Independent Directors have submitted declarations that each of them meet the criteria of independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Act along with Rules framed thereunder and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI Listing Regulations.

There has been no change in the circumstances affecting their status as Independent Directors of the Company.

20. ATTRIBUTES, QUALIFICATIONS & INDEPENDENCE OF DIRECTORS, THEIR APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee of Directors have approved a Policy for Selection, Appointment and Remuneration of Directors which inter-alia requires that composition and remuneration is reasonable and sufficient to attract, retain and motivate Directors, KMP and senior management employees and the Directors appointed shall be of high integrity with relevant expertise and experience so as to have diverse Board and the Policy also lays down the positive attributes/criteria while recommending the candidature for the appointment as Director.

21. DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Independent Directors have submitted their disclosures to the Board that they fulfil all the requirements as stipulated in Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 so as to qualify themselves to be appointed as Independent Directors under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the relevant rules.

22. STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s. ABN & Co., Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 004447C), were appointed as Statutory Auditor of the Company at the 27th Annual General Meeting held on 30th September 2023, for a period of 5 years from the conclusion of 27th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the year 2027.

23. INTERNAL AUDITORS

M/s Yogesh Bhuva & Co., were appointed as internal auditors by the Board for the financial year 2023-24.

24. SECRETARIAL AUDITORS

The Company has appointed of M/s. Jaymin Modi & Co., Company Secretaries, as Secretarial Auditors of the Company to carry out the Secretarial Audit for the Financial Year 2023-2024 and to issue Secretarial Audit Report as per the prescribed format under rules in terms of Section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

The Secretarial Audit Report for the FY 2023-24 is annexed herewith and forms part of this report as Annexure D. Secretarial Audit is not applicable to the Subsidiary, not being a material subsidiary.

25. COST RECORDS AND COST AUDIT

The provision of the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 is not applicable to the Company. Maintenance of cost records as prescribed under the provisions of Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 was not applicable for the business activities carried out by the Company for the FY 2023-24. Accordingly, such accounts and records are not made and maintained by the Company for the said period.

26. EXPLANATION OR COMMENTS ON QUALIFICATIONS, RESERVATIONS OR ADVERSE REMARKS OR DISCLAIMERS MADE BY THE AUDITORS AND THE PRACTICING COMPANY SECRETARY IN THEIR REPORTS

There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks or disclaimers made by the auditors and the practicing company secretary in their reports.

27. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

The Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under regulation 34 (3) and Part B of schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is annexed to this Annual Report as Annexure E.

28. HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The details Statement containing salient features of the financial statement of Subsidiaries are disclosed in Annexure F. The Consolidated Financial Statement of your Company form part of this Annual Report. Annual Report of your Company does not contain the Financial Statements of its Subsidiary. The Subsidiary Companies Audited Accounts are available on the Companys Website: www.odysseycorp.in.

29. VIGIL MECHANISM

The Company has established a vigil mechanism policy to oversee the genuine concerns expressed by the employees and other Directors. The Company has also provided adequate safeguards against victimisation of employees and Directors who express their concerns. he Vigil Mechanism Policy is available at the website of the Company: www.odysseycorp.in.

30. REPORTING OF FRAUD BY AUDITORS

During the year under review, the Internal Auditors, Statutory Auditors and Secretarial Auditor have not reported any instances of frauds committed in the Company by its Officers or Employees to the Audit Committee under section 143(12) of the Act, details of which needs to be mentioned in this Report.

31. ANNUAL EVALUATION BY THE BOARD

In compliance with the Companies Act, 2013, and Regulation 17 of the Listing Regulations, the performance evaluation of the Board and its Committees were carried out during the year under review.

32. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred during the financial year.

33. THE DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE

During the year there has been no significant material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future.

34. DETAILS OF FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMMED IMPARTED TO INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2023-2024

On appointment, the concerned Director is issued a Letter of appointment setting out in detail, the terms of appointment, duties, responsibilities and expected time commitments. Each newly appointed Independent Director is taken through an induction and familiarization program including the presentation and interactive session with the Committee Members and other Functional Heads on the Companys finance and other important aspects.

35. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Your company will continue to uphold the true spirit of Corporate Governance and implement the best governance practices. A report on Corporate Governance pursuant to the provisions of Corporate Governance Code stipulated under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is enclosed as Annexure G. The complete details of the various board committees are also provided therein along with Secretarial Auditors Certificate regarding compliance of conditions of corporate governance.

36. OTHER DISCLOSURES

The Company does not have any Employees Stock Option Scheme in force and hence particulars are not furnished, as the same are not applicable. No proceedings against the Company is initiated or pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. The details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one-time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof - Not Applicable.

37. POLICIES

The Company seeks to promote highest levels of ethical standards in the normal business transactions guided by the value system. The SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandates formulation of certain policies for listed companies. The Policies are reviewed periodically by the Board and are updated based on the need and compliance as per the applicable laws and rules and as amended from time to time. The policies are available on the website of the Company.

38. COMPLIANCE OF APPLICABLE SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

Your Directors hereby confirm that the Company has complied with the necessary provisions of the revised Secretarial Standard 1 and Secretarial Standard 2 to the extent applicable to the Company.

39. ENHANCING SHAREHOLDER VALUE

Your Company firmly believes that its success, the marketplace and a good reputation are among the primary determinants of value to the shareholder. The organisational vision is founded on the principles of good governance and delivering leading-edge products backed with dependable after sales services. Following the vision your Company is committed to creating and maximising long-term value for shareholders.

40. DETAILS OF POLICY DEVELOPED AND IMPLEMENTED BY THE COMPANY ON ITS CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES

The Company has constituted a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee in accordance with Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies Corporate Social Responsibility (Policy) Rules, 2014.

As per provision of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of Companies Corporate Social Responsibility (Policy) Rules, 2014, the Board has approved CSR Policy and the Company has spent towards CSR activities, details of which are provided in attached Annexure H to Directors Report.

41. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors take this opportunity to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude for the continued co-operation extended by shareholders, employees, customers, banks, suppliers and other business associates.