|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|27 Aug 2024
|24 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the company. Disclosure of voting results of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the company held on Tuesday 24th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/09/2024)
|EGM
|27 Jun 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting Schedule to be held on Friday, July 19, 2024 Proceeding pf Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024) Disclosure of Voting Result of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company Held on Friday 19th July,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)
