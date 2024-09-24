iifl-logo-icon 1
Odyssey Corporation Ltd EGM

31.5
(-0.57%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Odyssey Corpn. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM27 Aug 202424 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the company. Disclosure of voting results of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the company held on Tuesday 24th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/09/2024)
EGM27 Jun 202419 Jul 2024
Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting Schedule to be held on Friday, July 19, 2024 Proceeding pf Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024) Disclosure of Voting Result of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company Held on Friday 19th July,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)

Odyssey Corpn.: Related News

No Record Found

