Odyssey Corporation Ltd Summary

Odyssey Corporation Ltd, established in February, 1995 got listed on The Mumbai Stock Exchange. Initially, the Company was engaged in corporate finance, advisory services and trading in shares and investments, etc. The Company encompasses service and industrial segments that include entertainment events, which include production of feature films and organizing of events; international trading, which include selling, sourcing, shipping, financing and trading; non-banking financial services (NBFC); mining division, and trading division. The Company is engaged in movies production and acquiring distribution rights for movies. Today, the business of the Company is in ever-expanding fields and areas that include and propel individuals and team efforts to grow in a variety of fields that process raw materials and manufacture finished goods, providing local population with resourceful services and servicing industrialization of developing & developed economies with solidity, innovative ideas, financial strength and management expertise.NPAs of all major finance companies/Banks have increased to a great extent. There was intention by the entities who have taken loans to repay, but the stagnant economy and drying up of new projects, which led to vast over capacities across sectors, had forced the Company to defer payments with consultations with the lenders.