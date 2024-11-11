iifl-logo-icon 1
Odyssey Corporation Ltd Board Meeting

Odyssey Corpn. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors Held on Monday, November 11th, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting6 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Revised outcome
Board Meeting5 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
ODYSSEY CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Thursday September 05 2024 Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on Thursday, 05th September, 2024 at 12:30 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 05/09/2024)
Board Meeting27 Aug 202421 Aug 2024
ODYSSEY CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on 26/08/2024 ODYSSEY CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the above captioned subject and pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirement) 2015, we hereby inform you that, due to unavoidable circumstances, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on the August 26, 2024 has been postponed and reschedule on August 27, 2024, to inter alia to consider and approve the following businesses: 1. The proposal for fund raising by way of preferential issue / Warrants convertible into Equity Shares / private placement of securities for cash / other than cash, including determination of Issue Price subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including the approval of shareholders of the Company. 2. Any other business with the permission of the chair. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.08.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
ODYSSEY CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee. Any other Matter with the permission of the Chairman. Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 12:30 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 Jun 202424 Jun 2024
ODYSSEY CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Thursday 27th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, 27th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/06/2024)
Board Meeting17 May 20247 May 2024
ODYSSEY CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Friday May 17 2024 at 02:00 P.M. Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On Friday May 17 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Mar 20246 Mar 2024
ODYSSEY CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Separate Board Meeting of Independent Directors to be held on Tuesday March 12th 2024 Outcome Of The Separate Meeting Of Independent Directors Of The Company Held On Tuesday, March 12th, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.03.2024)
Board Meeting27 Feb 202427 Feb 2024
Intimation for Reappointment of Independent Director
Board Meeting7 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
ODYSSEY CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) of the company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee. 2. Any other Matter with the permission of the Chairman. Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors Held on Wednesday, February 07th, 2024. Unaudited Standalone and consolidated financial result for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)

