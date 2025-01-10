To the Members of

OK PLAY INDIA LIMITED

(CIN: L28219HR1988PLC030347)

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of O K PLAY INDIA LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement, the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to Standalone Financial Statements including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information, (hereinafter referred to as "Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements").

Managements Responsibility

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the companys ability to continue as going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters relating to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the

Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions if users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also,

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has an adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statement represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materially is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materially and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work, and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2023, and its profit/loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Emphasis of Matters

We draw attention to the following matters in the Notes to the financial statements:

a) The company has an amount of Rs. 912.88 Lacs (PY - Rs. 1000.75 Lacs) outstanding under Advances to others. This amount pertains to the advances given to parties for supply of goods and services. Out of this amount, the balance receivable includes Rs 713.69 Lacs from parties which have been outstanding for a long time. The management has represented that the number of advances has been reduced significantly in the current year and is confident that such advances are recoverable/adjustable and that no accrual of diminution in value of trade receivable is considered necessary as at 31st March 2023. We have relied on the documents submitted by the management in respect of recoverability of the receivable, external confirmations received and the managements internal assessment and representation in this matter.

b) The company has total receivable of Rs. 3149.76 Lacs (PY Rs 2704.29 Lacs) which includes trade receivables, advances etc. Out of the above balance, Rs 1730.72 Lacs (PY Rs 1717.97 Lacs) pertains to be receivable from its subsidiary companies. The management has stated that the provision created for the doubtful receivable is sufficient considering the recoverability of the assets. The management, based on internal assessment and evaluations, has also represented that the significant portion of such trade receivable and advances are recoverable/adjustable and that no additional accrual of diminution in value of trade receivable is therefore necessary as at 31st March 2023. We have relied on the documents submitted by the management in respect of recoverability of the receivable, external confirmation received and the management internal assessment and the representation in this matter.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

(1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

(2) As required by 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of ourknowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Cash Flow and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account maintained for the purpose of preparation of the Standalone Financial Statements.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 26 (I) to the financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any material foreseeable losses on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

With reference to the "Annexure A" referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023, we report the following:

i) a) A. The Company has proper records related to full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) In our opinion Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

c) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. Therefore, the provision of Clause (i)(d) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

d) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(e) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

ii) a) In our opinion, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. Five crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks are materially in agreement with the books of accounts of the company.

iii) During the year, the company has made investments in, provided any guarantee or security, or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, LimitedLiability Partnerships or any other parties. Here are the details of the amount provided during the year and the balance as at the yearend related there to -

a)

Amount in Rs. (Lacs)

Particulars Period Investment in Shares Investment in Convertible Debentures Guarantee Section A Related to Subsidiary During the year 0.01 - - Balance as at the year end 0.01 - - Section B Other than above - During the year - Balance as at the year ended -

b) The investment made, guarantee provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

c) The loans and advances in the nature of loan given during the year has stipulated the principal and the payment of interest and repayment is regular.

d) In regard to amount of overdue, our comments in clause # (e) below may be referred to.

e) There is an outstanding amount of Rs. 713.69 lac which is outstanding under advance to others. This pertains to advances in the supply of goods and services. This amount has been outstanding for a long time and management is making efforts to recover the same.

f) The Company has not granted any loan or advances in the nature of loans during the year which is either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv) The company has not made any loans, investments, guarantees and security on which provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 are applicable. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(iv) of the said Order are not applicable to the company.

v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicableto the Company.

vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has prescribed maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of manufacturing activities of the company. We have broadly reviewed the accounts and records of the company in this connection and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not however carried out a detailed examination of the same.

vii) a) We have observed that statutory obligation in regard to the payment of undisputed statutory dues like Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, TDS and GST is not strictly observed. There are presently following statutory due which have remained outstanding as at March 31, 2023 for a period of more than 6 months from the date they became payable -

Rs

Nature of Statutory Due Amount (in lac) Provident Fund 102.43 Tax Deducted at Source 232.86 Tax collected at source 1.84

b) There is a disputed amount of Rs. 1181.96 (in lacs) on account of Income Tax for the Assessment Year 2017-18. In this regard, the company has paid a provisional amount of Rs. 48.67 (in lac) against the demand. The appeal is pending before CIT(A) Gurgaon-I (refer note 26(I)(ii).

viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of accounts, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) as income during the year.

ix) a) We have observed a few delays in repayment of principal/Interest/Both. Here are the material delays noted based on our working and as per information and explanations given to us -

Amount not paid on due date [in lacs] S Particulars Average Aggregat e Whethe r princip al or Interest No. of days delay or unpaid Indian Overseas Bank - Term Loan 1) 159903301000002 39.61 475.37 Both 10-89 2) 006503301000007 10.97 142.61 Both 24-94 3) 006503510000024 7.17 57.40 Both 56-89 4) 006503510000028 42.47 339.80 Both 66-88 5) 006503453000002 34.89 174.46 Both 65-87 6) 006503452000051 2.89 8.67 Both 19-62 ICICI Bank - Car Loan 7) LUGUR00044570954 2.63 7.89 Both 4-6 8) LUDEL00044960415 1.34 2.68 Both 4-6 Axis Bank - Car Loan 9) UCR082404609186 1.13 1.13 Both 6 Cholamandlam Investment - Car Loan 10) XVFPGGN00004475007 0.15 0.30 Both 4-6 11) XXVFPGGN00004504551 0.15 0.44 Both 4-11

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been a declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no funds raised on short term basis which have been utilized for long term purposes.

e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures.

f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x) The Company has not raised money by way of an initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Therefore, the provisions of Clause (x)(a) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

xi) a) We have not noticed any case of fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees during the year. The management has also not reported any case of fraud during the year.

b) During the year no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) As per the information and explanations given to us, the company has not received any whistle-blower complaint during the year.

xii) The company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii) As per the information and explanations received to us all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act where applicable, and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards. Identification of related parties were made and provided by the management of the company.

a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

xiv) b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi) b) According to the information and explanation provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC). Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xvi) (d) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company

xvii) The company has not incurred cash loss in current financial year as well in immediately preceding financial year.

viii) Auditor has been changed during the current financial after retiring the previous auditor on completion of his tenure.

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on thedate of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) There is no liability of the company under the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, relating to Corporate Social Responsibility. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xx) (a) and (b) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of O K Play India Limited (‘the Company) as of 31 March 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to the financial statement criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statement based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to the financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to the financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to these Standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to the financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company.

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of the Management and directors of the Company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to the financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to the financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2023, based on the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.