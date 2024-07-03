SectorPlastic products
Open₹17.05
Prev. Close₹16.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹53.62
Day's High₹17.05
Day's Low₹15.75
52 Week's High₹21.5
52 Week's Low₹10.62
Book Value₹4.29
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)483.95
P/E71.52
EPS0.23
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
41.84
19.2
19.2
19.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
92.19
20.37
24.83
33.01
Net Worth
134.03
39.57
44.03
52.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
67.48
64.4
109.04
69.29
yoy growth (%)
4.78
-40.93
57.36
-28.71
Raw materials
-37.59
-35.35
-63.34
-31.77
As % of sales
55.71
54.9
58.09
45.85
Employee costs
-7.95
-9.51
-10
-8.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-8.51
-7.07
9.09
0.95
Depreciation
-8.86
-7.94
-5.18
-3.46
Tax paid
1.72
4.78
0.07
-0.68
Working capital
-15.15
-3.27
12.37
3.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.78
-40.93
57.36
-28.71
Op profit growth
26.5
-53.17
59.03
-22.64
EBIT growth
9.39
-67.86
83.26
-25.46
Net profit growth
155.55
-474.84
12.62
-132.56
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
184.56
181.45
101.15
91.91
78.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
184.56
181.45
101.15
91.91
78.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.39
0.24
1.22
0.45
2.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Mamta Handa
Managing Director
Rajan Handa
Whole-time Director
Rajan Wadhera
Independent Director
Atul Nripraj Barar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Meenu Goswami
Independent Director
Dhiraj Arora
Whole-time Director
Rishab Handa
Whole-time Director
Raghav Handa
Independent Director
Vikash Kumar
Independent Director
Pankaj Kalra
Reports by OK Play India Ltd
Summary
OK Play India Ltd (OPIL) was incorporated as Aquapure Containers Pvt Ltd in August, 1988 and was converted into a Public Limited Company in Jan.89. The name was changed to OPIL in Sep.93. Presently, the Company manufactures Plastic Molded Toys, School Furniture, Playground Equipment, Infrastructure & Automotive Products, Point-Of-Purchase Products and E-Vehicles.A public issue was made to the extent of Rs.4.25 cr to part-finance its backward integration, expansion and diversification project, and to augment long-term resources for working capital, etc, at a project cost of Rs 9.13 cr. The company manufactures water storage tanks, PUF ice boxes, playpools, etc. It exports to Bangladesh, Pakistan, Singapore and the UK. Its plant is located in Gurgaon, Haryana. OPIL proposes to manufacture schoolbags at its Gurgaon plant under a modernisation plan.In 1999-2000, the company has entered into manufacturing arrangements for production of Toys for Mattel Toys (India) Ltd., as per their design, specifications and moulds. The company introduced Super Senior Slide,Chair N Desk and New Range of Cycles during 2000-2001.The developmental works were done in house.The company has beeen declared Sick by BIFR and the Board has also appointed Canara Bank as the operating agency.During the year 2011, the Company subscribed to 39,00,000 equity shares of OK Play Auto Private Limited. Later on, during the year 2019-20, OK Play India Limited acquired 74% shareholding in RMRS Electric Vehicles Privat
Read More
The OK Play India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.01 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of OK Play India Ltd is ₹483.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of OK Play India Ltd is 71.52 and 3.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a OK Play India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of OK Play India Ltd is ₹10.62 and ₹21.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
OK Play India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.37%, 3 Years at 86.89%, 1 Year at -0.12%, 6 Month at 21.40%, 3 Month at 22.40% and 1 Month at 27.32%.
