Summary

OK Play India Ltd (OPIL) was incorporated as Aquapure Containers Pvt Ltd in August, 1988 and was converted into a Public Limited Company in Jan.89. The name was changed to OPIL in Sep.93. Presently, the Company manufactures Plastic Molded Toys, School Furniture, Playground Equipment, Infrastructure & Automotive Products, Point-Of-Purchase Products and E-Vehicles.A public issue was made to the extent of Rs.4.25 cr to part-finance its backward integration, expansion and diversification project, and to augment long-term resources for working capital, etc, at a project cost of Rs 9.13 cr. The company manufactures water storage tanks, PUF ice boxes, playpools, etc. It exports to Bangladesh, Pakistan, Singapore and the UK. Its plant is located in Gurgaon, Haryana. OPIL proposes to manufacture schoolbags at its Gurgaon plant under a modernisation plan.In 1999-2000, the company has entered into manufacturing arrangements for production of Toys for Mattel Toys (India) Ltd., as per their design, specifications and moulds. The company introduced Super Senior Slide,Chair N Desk and New Range of Cycles during 2000-2001.The developmental works were done in house.The company has beeen declared Sick by BIFR and the Board has also appointed Canara Bank as the operating agency.During the year 2011, the Company subscribed to 39,00,000 equity shares of OK Play Auto Private Limited. Later on, during the year 2019-20, OK Play India Limited acquired 74% shareholding in RMRS Electric Vehicles Privat

