OK Play India Ltd Share Price

16.01
(-2.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:25:00 PM

  • Open17.05
  • Day's High17.05
  • 52 Wk High21.5
  • Prev. Close16.45
  • Day's Low15.75
  • 52 Wk Low 10.62
  • Turnover (lac)53.62
  • P/E71.52
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value4.29
  • EPS0.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)483.95
  • Div. Yield0
OK Play India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

17.05

Prev. Close

16.45

Turnover(Lac.)

53.62

Day's High

17.05

Day's Low

15.75

52 Week's High

21.5

52 Week's Low

10.62

Book Value

4.29

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

483.95

P/E

71.52

EPS

0.23

Divi. Yield

0

OK Play India Ltd Corporate Action

30 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

20 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

20 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

OK Play India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

OK Play India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:31 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.86%

Non-Promoter- 15.55%

Institutions: 15.55%

Non-Institutions: 30.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

OK Play India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

41.84

19.2

19.2

19.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

92.19

20.37

24.83

33.01

Net Worth

134.03

39.57

44.03

52.21

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

67.48

64.4

109.04

69.29

yoy growth (%)

4.78

-40.93

57.36

-28.71

Raw materials

-37.59

-35.35

-63.34

-31.77

As % of sales

55.71

54.9

58.09

45.85

Employee costs

-7.95

-9.51

-10

-8.22

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-8.51

-7.07

9.09

0.95

Depreciation

-8.86

-7.94

-5.18

-3.46

Tax paid

1.72

4.78

0.07

-0.68

Working capital

-15.15

-3.27

12.37

3.9

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.78

-40.93

57.36

-28.71

Op profit growth

26.5

-53.17

59.03

-22.64

EBIT growth

9.39

-67.86

83.26

-25.46

Net profit growth

155.55

-474.84

12.62

-132.56

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

184.56

181.45

101.15

91.91

78.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

184.56

181.45

101.15

91.91

78.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.39

0.24

1.22

0.45

2.57

OK Play India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT OK Play India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Mamta Handa

Managing Director

Rajan Handa

Whole-time Director

Rajan Wadhera

Independent Director

Atul Nripraj Barar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Meenu Goswami

Independent Director

Dhiraj Arora

Whole-time Director

Rishab Handa

Whole-time Director

Raghav Handa

Independent Director

Vikash Kumar

Independent Director

Pankaj Kalra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by OK Play India Ltd

Summary

OK Play India Ltd (OPIL) was incorporated as Aquapure Containers Pvt Ltd in August, 1988 and was converted into a Public Limited Company in Jan.89. The name was changed to OPIL in Sep.93. Presently, the Company manufactures Plastic Molded Toys, School Furniture, Playground Equipment, Infrastructure & Automotive Products, Point-Of-Purchase Products and E-Vehicles.A public issue was made to the extent of Rs.4.25 cr to part-finance its backward integration, expansion and diversification project, and to augment long-term resources for working capital, etc, at a project cost of Rs 9.13 cr. The company manufactures water storage tanks, PUF ice boxes, playpools, etc. It exports to Bangladesh, Pakistan, Singapore and the UK. Its plant is located in Gurgaon, Haryana. OPIL proposes to manufacture schoolbags at its Gurgaon plant under a modernisation plan.In 1999-2000, the company has entered into manufacturing arrangements for production of Toys for Mattel Toys (India) Ltd., as per their design, specifications and moulds. The company introduced Super Senior Slide,Chair N Desk and New Range of Cycles during 2000-2001.The developmental works were done in house.The company has beeen declared Sick by BIFR and the Board has also appointed Canara Bank as the operating agency.During the year 2011, the Company subscribed to 39,00,000 equity shares of OK Play Auto Private Limited. Later on, during the year 2019-20, OK Play India Limited acquired 74% shareholding in RMRS Electric Vehicles Privat
Company FAQs

What is the OK Play India Ltd share price today?

The OK Play India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.01 today.

What is the Market Cap of OK Play India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of OK Play India Ltd is ₹483.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of OK Play India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of OK Play India Ltd is 71.52 and 3.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of OK Play India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a OK Play India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of OK Play India Ltd is ₹10.62 and ₹21.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of OK Play India Ltd?

OK Play India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.37%, 3 Years at 86.89%, 1 Year at -0.12%, 6 Month at 21.40%, 3 Month at 22.40% and 1 Month at 27.32%.

What is the shareholding pattern of OK Play India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of OK Play India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.86 %
Institutions - 15.55 %
Public - 30.58 %

