OK Play India Ltd Management Discussions

1. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE, DEVELOPMENTS AND OUTLOOK

Toys have been recognized as one of the champion sectors with significant export potential. The Indian toy industry is among the fastest-growing globally, projected to reach $3 Bn by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 12% between 2022-28. The Indian Toy Industry is expanding its global presence with increased high-value exports to Middle East and African countries. The import duty on toys was increased from 60% to 70% in Budget 2023.The Toys Quality Control Order (QCO) was implemented in 2021 to enhance standardization in toy production and import, ensuring product safety. The toy sector is dominated by small and medium sized manufacturers. Over 4000 toy units in the MSME sector significantly contribute to both manufacturing and exports to large global and domestic brands.

The Government of India is planning to provide comprehensive support to promote "vocal for local" in toys through National Action Plan for Toys(NAPT) by bringing together 20+ Ministries/ Departments. The Government has taken proactive steps to restrict import of sub-standard and unsafe toys and to promote domestic toy industry. A Quality Control Order for Toys was issued on 25/02/2020, through which toys have been brought under compulsory certification from Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) with effect from 01-01-2021.As per the Order, every toy in the market must confirm to the requirements of relevant Indian Standard and bear the Standard Mark under a license from BIS as per Scheme-I of BIS (Conformity Assessment) Regulations, 2018. As a result of various steps taken by the government, the volume of import of toys into the Indian market has shown a consistently decreasing trend. BIS has granted 1000+ licenses to domestic manufacturers and 28 licenses to foreign manufacturers for manufacturing of toys with BIS Standard marks (as of Dec,2022).

The toy retail market in India is a vibrant and growing sector that offers immense opportunities for both local and global sellers. India is proud of our local toy craftspeople and sellers, who have been producing quality and innovative toys for generations. We are also delighted to see global toy brands in and entering India, who bring their expertise to influence the rich toy industry in India. We believe there is potential for collaboration between local and global brands, benefitting the consumers and Indias economy.

2. OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS

India is the worlds second largest producer of polyester and related fibers, accounting for 8% global share for plush toys; availability of plastics, paper boards and textiles at competitive prices. Domestic players possess technical expertise in precision tooling and are actively expanding their capabilities to address the shortage of ready-made molds and structures. India stands out as an advantageous destination due to its comparatively lower labor costs among other competing geographies. We have a large consumer base as India has a large population of children aged 014, which accounts for about 26.22% of the total population. This creates a high demand for toys in the country. Indias GDP growth and rising middle-class population have increased the purchasing power of consumer, who can now afford to buy more toys for their children. The proliferation of online platforms and digital payments has made it easier for consumers to access a wide variety of toys and games from different brands and regions. The government of India has launched various initiatives to promote the domestic toy industry, such as vocal for local toys campaign, Toycathon, Aatmanirbhar Toys Innovation Challenge, etc. These initiatives aim to boost innovation, quality, safety, and competitiveness of Indian toys and reduce dependence on imports.

The company most recently participated in South East Asias largest Toy Fair at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi at India Expo Centre & Mart which was aimed at boosting toy manufacturing in India and improving existing market potential & share. Also the company participated in Spielwarenmesse International Toy Exhibition in Nuremberg, Germany which brings together all international decision makers.

On the other hand, Competition from cheap and low-quality imports from countries like China is another challenge for the Indian toy industry. China accounts for 80% of the toy imports in India, which affects the domestic toy manufacturers adversely. Indian Toy Industry is still significantly fragmented, with 90% of the market being unorganized because of which harnessing the maximum benefit becomes very difficult.

However, in recent years, the toy industry in India has witnessed steady growth. Industry reports have affirmed that the growth and total revenues of the leading toy companies in India have grown substantially.

3. SEGMENT WISE PERFORMANCE

Company manufactures plastic molded products ranging from automotive components to children playground equipments and all the operations of the Company are considered as a single business segment due to homogeneity of plastic products.

4. RISKS AND CONCERNS

Risk management is embedded in the companys operating framework. The Company believes that risk resilience is a key to achieving higher growth. To this effect, there is a robust process in place to identify key risks across the Company and prioritize relevant action plans to mitigate these risks. The Company has duly approved a Risk Management Policy. The objective of this Policy is to have a well-defined approach to risk. The Policy lays down broad guidelines for timely identification, assessment and prioritization of risks affecting the Company in the short and foreseeable future. The Policy suggests framing an appropriate response for the key risks identified, so as to make sure that risks are adequately addressed or mitigated. The Company has laid down procedures to inform the Audit Committee as well as the Board of Directors about risk assessment and management procedures and status. The Audit Committee of the Company has been entrusted with the task to frame, implement and monitor the risk management plan for the Company and it is responsible for reviewing the risk management plan and ensuring its effectiveness with an additional oversight in the area of financial risks and controls. Major risks identified by the business and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuing basis.

5. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has adequate internal financial control in place with regard to financial statements. Such controls were evaluated throughout the year, while no reportable material weaknesses, in the design or operations, were observed. Internal Control is an integral component of an organizations management that provides reasonable assurance of the effectiveness and efficiency of operations, reliability of financial reporting and compliance with applicable laws and regulations. The Board has ultimate responsibility for management of risks and ensuring the effectiveness of internal control systems. The Company carefully considers the appropriate balance between controls and risk in their programs and operations.

6. OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL REVIEW

The operations and financial review is covered in the Directors Report and is to be read as a part of this report itself.

7. HUMAN RESOURCES/ INDUSTRIAL RELATION

Our human capital has played a pivotal role in shaping OK PLAY into what we are today. The company believes in embracing technology and continue to use it to our advantage to make processes simpler and more efficient. We constantly strive to improve our operations, integrate our business through the value chain and optimize our performance through operational efficiencies and innovative technological solutions. The Company is fundamentally committed to protecting the environment while ensuring healthcare, safety and welfare for all its employees, contractors and communities. The Company is dedicated to performing its duties in a safe, environmentally responsible and effective manner. Our peoples proficiency and skills strongly hold the foundation of our success. The Company empowers the people by providing them opportunities across spectrums including leadership and professional development. Building of managerial and technical competencies is an area of constant focus. The Company has a total strength of 116 employees as on 31 March 2023. We constantly strive to improve our operations, integrate our business through the value chain and optimize our performance through operational efficiencies and innovative technological solutions. The Company continues to set a fine record of industrial harmony with positive outcomes of effective performance.

8. DISCLOSURE OF ACCOUNTING TREATMENT

The Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015 (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of Companies Act, 2013 and other recognized accounting practices and policies, to the extent applicable.

9. KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

STANDALONE 2022-23 2021-22 Change (%) Debtors Turnover Ratio 23.72% 37.53% -13.81% Inventory Turnover Ratio 40.60% 66.29% -25.69% Interest Coverage Ratio 1.00 0.04 96.41% Current Ratio 0.88 0.76 12.17% Debt Equity Ratio 1.81 1.24 56.80% Operating Profit Margin 17.34% 16.44% 0.90% Net Profit Margin -3.36% -11.35% 7.98% Return on Net Worth -11.29% -18.57% 7.28% CONSOLIDATED 2022-23 2021-22 Change (%) Debtors Turnover Ratio 8.87% 12.59% -3.72% Inventory Turnover Ratio 41.65% 66.21% -24.56% Interest Coverage Ratio 1.17 0.19 97.27% Current Ratio 0.89 0.74 14.92% Debt Equity Ratio 2.04 1.50 54.18% Operating Profit Margin 17.76% 15.42% 2.33% Net Profit Margin -1.39% -7.59% 6.20% Return on Net Worth -6.95% -19.74% 12.79%

10. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this Integrated Annual Report, particularly those that relate to Management Discussion and Analysis, describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Although the expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results might differ.