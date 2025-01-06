iifl-logo-icon 1
OK Play India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

15.89
(-3.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

OK Play India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-8.51

-7.07

9.09

0.95

Depreciation

-8.86

-7.94

-5.18

-3.46

Tax paid

1.72

4.78

0.07

-0.68

Working capital

-15.15

-3.27

12.37

3.9

Other operating items

Operating

-30.8

-13.52

16.35

0.71

Capital expenditure

12.81

43.91

16.96

23.83

Free cash flow

-17.99

30.38

33.31

24.54

Equity raised

79.94

77.24

59.04

40.52

Investing

0

0

0

0.06

Financing

149.96

153.46

107.77

56.82

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

211.91

261.1

200.13

121.94

