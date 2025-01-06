OK Play India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-8.51
-7.07
9.09
0.95
Depreciation
-8.86
-7.94
-5.18
-3.46
Tax paid
1.72
4.78
0.07
-0.68
Working capital
-15.15
-3.27
12.37
3.9
Other operating items
Operating
-30.8
-13.52
16.35
0.71
Capital expenditure
12.81
43.91
16.96
23.83
Free cash flow
-17.99
30.38
33.31
24.54
Equity raised
79.94
77.24
59.04
40.52
Investing
0
0
0
0.06
Financing
149.96
153.46
107.77
56.82
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
211.91
261.1
200.13
121.94
