OK Play India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

16.68
(4.97%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

67.48

64.4

109.04

69.29

yoy growth (%)

4.78

-40.93

57.36

-28.71

Raw materials

-37.59

-35.35

-63.34

-31.77

As % of sales

55.71

54.9

58.09

45.85

Employee costs

-7.95

-9.51

-10

-8.22

As % of sales

11.78

14.77

9.17

11.86

Other costs

-8.49

-8.9

-13

-15.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.58

13.82

11.92

21.69

Operating profit

13.43

10.62

22.68

14.26

OPM

19.91

16.49

20.8

20.58

Depreciation

-8.86

-7.94

-5.18

-3.46

Interest expense

-16.11

-14.02

-12.53

-10.84

Other income

3.03

4.27

4.12

0.99

Profit before tax

-8.51

-7.07

9.09

0.95

Taxes

1.72

4.78

0.07

-0.68

Tax rate

-20.31

-67.6

0.84

-71.47

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-6.78

-2.29

9.17

0.27

Exceptional items

-0.22

-0.45

-8.43

0.37

Net profit

-7

-2.74

0.73

0.64

yoy growth (%)

155.55

-474.84

12.62

-132.56

NPM

-10.38

-4.25

0.67

0.93

