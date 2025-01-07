Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
67.48
64.4
109.04
69.29
yoy growth (%)
4.78
-40.93
57.36
-28.71
Raw materials
-37.59
-35.35
-63.34
-31.77
As % of sales
55.71
54.9
58.09
45.85
Employee costs
-7.95
-9.51
-10
-8.22
As % of sales
11.78
14.77
9.17
11.86
Other costs
-8.49
-8.9
-13
-15.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.58
13.82
11.92
21.69
Operating profit
13.43
10.62
22.68
14.26
OPM
19.91
16.49
20.8
20.58
Depreciation
-8.86
-7.94
-5.18
-3.46
Interest expense
-16.11
-14.02
-12.53
-10.84
Other income
3.03
4.27
4.12
0.99
Profit before tax
-8.51
-7.07
9.09
0.95
Taxes
1.72
4.78
0.07
-0.68
Tax rate
-20.31
-67.6
0.84
-71.47
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-6.78
-2.29
9.17
0.27
Exceptional items
-0.22
-0.45
-8.43
0.37
Net profit
-7
-2.74
0.73
0.64
yoy growth (%)
155.55
-474.84
12.62
-132.56
NPM
-10.38
-4.25
0.67
0.93
