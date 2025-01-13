OK Play India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
41.84
19.2
19.2
19.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
92.19
20.37
24.83
33.01
Net Worth
134.03
39.57
44.03
52.21
Minority Interest
Debt
104.17
132.77
128.6
119.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
10.58
10.12
10.54
12.01
Total Liabilities
248.78
182.46
183.17
183.26
Fixed Assets
93.52
71.1
70.51
104.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
48.21
48.2
48.21
8.07
Deferred Tax Asset Net
13.14
14.35
18.74
17.11
Networking Capital
91.82
47.73
44.04
51.82
Inventories
53.83
53.91
47.77
56.53
Inventory Days
305.76
Sundry Debtors
16.07
31.5
27.04
8.66
Debtor Days
46.84
Other Current Assets
45.48
12.26
16.06
40.6
Sundry Creditors
-4.87
-19.81
-18.05
-16.21
Creditor Days
87.67
Other Current Liabilities
-18.69
-30.13
-28.78
-37.76
Cash
2.09
1.07
1.67
2.17
Total Assets
248.78
182.45
183.17
183.24
