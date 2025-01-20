iifl-logo-icon 1
OK Play India Ltd Key Ratios

16.57
(1.16%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:54:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.62

-44.6

70.56

-21.36

Op profit growth

31.81

-54.94

78.12

-11.68

EBIT growth

21.24

-74.82

93.56

-12.04

Net profit growth

126.19

-259.49

2,988.54

-101.81

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

19.98

17.67

21.73

20.81

EBIT margin

9.04

8.69

19.14

16.86

Net profit margin

-8.73

-4.5

1.56

0.08

RoCE

4.31

3.62

16.31

9.81

RoNW

-3.9

-1.75

1.36

0.05

RoA

-1.04

-0.46

0.33

0.01

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-4.16

-1.88

1.2

0.04

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-9.65

-6.87

-2.23

-2.39

Book value per share

24.72

28.86

24.53

19.34

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.59

-1.05

6.21

327.25

P/CEPS

-0.25

-0.28

-3.34

-5.46

P/B

0.1

0.06

0.3

0.67

EV/EBIDTA

9.09

9.95

7.76

18.79

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-11.91

-61.4

-13.32

-146.21

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

39.65

74.84

68.24

152.66

Inventory days

240.01

234.88

106.54

150.14

Creditor days

-74.29

-76.76

-57.97

-99.5

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.48

-0.45

-1.88

-1.04

Net debt / equity

2.6

2.27

2.67

2.94

Net debt / op. profit

6.72

9.06

3.94

6.1

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-55.85

-50.87

-57.6

-46.99

Employee costs

-11.91

-15.83

-8.52

-11.32

Other costs

-12.24

-15.61

-12.13

-20.87

