|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.62
-44.6
70.56
-21.36
Op profit growth
31.81
-54.94
78.12
-11.68
EBIT growth
21.24
-74.82
93.56
-12.04
Net profit growth
126.19
-259.49
2,988.54
-101.81
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
19.98
17.67
21.73
20.81
EBIT margin
9.04
8.69
19.14
16.86
Net profit margin
-8.73
-4.5
1.56
0.08
RoCE
4.31
3.62
16.31
9.81
RoNW
-3.9
-1.75
1.36
0.05
RoA
-1.04
-0.46
0.33
0.01
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-4.16
-1.88
1.2
0.04
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-9.65
-6.87
-2.23
-2.39
Book value per share
24.72
28.86
24.53
19.34
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.59
-1.05
6.21
327.25
P/CEPS
-0.25
-0.28
-3.34
-5.46
P/B
0.1
0.06
0.3
0.67
EV/EBIDTA
9.09
9.95
7.76
18.79
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-11.91
-61.4
-13.32
-146.21
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
39.65
74.84
68.24
152.66
Inventory days
240.01
234.88
106.54
150.14
Creditor days
-74.29
-76.76
-57.97
-99.5
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.48
-0.45
-1.88
-1.04
Net debt / equity
2.6
2.27
2.67
2.94
Net debt / op. profit
6.72
9.06
3.94
6.1
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-55.85
-50.87
-57.6
-46.99
Employee costs
-11.91
-15.83
-8.52
-11.32
Other costs
-12.24
-15.61
-12.13
-20.87
No Record Found
