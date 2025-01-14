|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Jan 2025
|9 Jan 2025
|OK PLAY INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Raising of funds by way of issue of one or more instruments through Preferential Issue Private Placements or any other methods or combination as may be permitted. Preferential Issue of Equity Shares and Equity Warrants in accordance with the SEBI (ICDR) Regulation 2018 read with the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|9 Jan 2025
|9 Jan 2025
|Allotment of Equity Shares to Specified Investor.
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|OK PLAY INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30 September2024 The Board at its meeting held today has approved Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended on 30 September,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Oct 2024
|7 Oct 2024
|Allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to exercise of option attached to warrants
|Board Meeting
|4 Oct 2024
|4 Oct 2024
|Allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of warrants to Specified Investor
|Board Meeting
|21 Sep 2024
|21 Sep 2024
|ALLOTMENT OF EQUITY SHARES PURSUANT TO CONVERSION OF WARRANTS TO SPECIFIED INVESTOR
|Board Meeting
|19 Sep 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|Allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of warrants
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|OK PLAY INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June2024 The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved the Unaudited Financial Results(Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30 June,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Jul 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|Announcement under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations,2015 in relation to initiation of the proposed initial public offer by way of fresh issue/ offer for sale by OK Play Auto Private Limited, a material subsidiary of OK Play India Limited.
|Board Meeting
|9 Apr 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|OK PLAY INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results(Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. OK PLAY INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/04/2024) Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/04/2024) Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 approved in the Board Meeting held on 09 April 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|OK PLAY INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023.
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|11 Jan 2024
|OK PLAY INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Sub-division/ split of Existing Equity Shares by alteration of Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company The Board at its meeting held today has accorded its approval to sub-divide/split the Equity Shares of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)
