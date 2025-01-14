iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Jan 20259 Jan 2025
OK PLAY INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Raising of funds by way of issue of one or more instruments through Preferential Issue Private Placements or any other methods or combination as may be permitted. Preferential Issue of Equity Shares and Equity Warrants in accordance with the SEBI (ICDR) Regulation 2018 read with the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/01/2025)
Board Meeting9 Jan 20259 Jan 2025
Allotment of Equity Shares to Specified Investor.
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
OK PLAY INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30 September2024 The Board at its meeting held today has approved Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended on 30 September,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting7 Oct 20247 Oct 2024
Allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to exercise of option attached to warrants
Board Meeting4 Oct 20244 Oct 2024
Allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of warrants to Specified Investor
Board Meeting21 Sep 202421 Sep 2024
ALLOTMENT OF EQUITY SHARES PURSUANT TO CONVERSION OF WARRANTS TO SPECIFIED INVESTOR
Board Meeting19 Sep 202419 Sep 2024
Allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of warrants
Board Meeting5 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
OK PLAY INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June2024 The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved the Unaudited Financial Results(Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30 June,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting10 Jul 202410 Jul 2024
Announcement under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations,2015 in relation to initiation of the proposed initial public offer by way of fresh issue/ offer for sale by OK Play Auto Private Limited, a material subsidiary of OK Play India Limited.
Board Meeting9 Apr 202428 Mar 2024
OK PLAY INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results(Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. OK PLAY INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/04/2024) Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/04/2024) Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 approved in the Board Meeting held on 09 April 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/04/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
OK PLAY INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023.
Board Meeting30 Jan 202411 Jan 2024
OK PLAY INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Sub-division/ split of Existing Equity Shares by alteration of Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company The Board at its meeting held today has accorded its approval to sub-divide/split the Equity Shares of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)

