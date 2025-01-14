Board Meeting 14 Jan 2025 9 Jan 2025

OK PLAY INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Raising of funds by way of issue of one or more instruments through Preferential Issue Private Placements or any other methods or combination as may be permitted. Preferential Issue of Equity Shares and Equity Warrants in accordance with the SEBI (ICDR) Regulation 2018 read with the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/01/2025)

Board Meeting 9 Jan 2025 9 Jan 2025

Allotment of Equity Shares to Specified Investor.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

OK PLAY INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30 September2024 The Board at its meeting held today has approved Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended on 30 September,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Oct 2024 7 Oct 2024

Allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to exercise of option attached to warrants

Board Meeting 4 Oct 2024 4 Oct 2024

Allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of warrants to Specified Investor

Board Meeting 21 Sep 2024 21 Sep 2024

ALLOTMENT OF EQUITY SHARES PURSUANT TO CONVERSION OF WARRANTS TO SPECIFIED INVESTOR

Board Meeting 19 Sep 2024 19 Sep 2024

Allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of warrants

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

OK PLAY INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June2024 The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved the Unaudited Financial Results(Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30 June,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

Announcement under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations,2015 in relation to initiation of the proposed initial public offer by way of fresh issue/ offer for sale by OK Play Auto Private Limited, a material subsidiary of OK Play India Limited.

Board Meeting 9 Apr 2024 28 Mar 2024

OK PLAY INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results(Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. OK PLAY INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/04/2024) Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/04/2024) Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 approved in the Board Meeting held on 09 April 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/04/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024

OK PLAY INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023.

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 11 Jan 2024