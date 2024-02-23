The Extra-ordinary General Meeting will be held on Friday, February 23, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Mode. The notice of EGM is enclosed herewith and is available on the website of the company i.e. www.okplay.in. Proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held today at 10:30 a.m. through Video conferencing or other Audio Visual means. Scrutinizers Report of Voting Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/02/2024) Fixation of Record Date for Sub-division/ Split of the Equity Shares of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/02/2024)