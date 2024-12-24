Olatech Solutions Ltd Management Discussions

1. INTRODUCTION:

Our company was originally incorporated as a Private Limited under the name "Ola Traders Private Limited" under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai on January 03, 2014. Subsequently, the name of our Company was changed to "Olatech Solutions Private Limited" vide Shareholders Resolution dated March 07, 2022 with Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name issued as on Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai dated April 11, 2022. Eventually, the status of our Company was changed to Public Limited and the name of our Company was changed to "Olatech Solutions Limited" vide Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of our Company held on April 22, 2022. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on April 18, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Corporate Identification Number of our Company is U72100MH2014PLC251672.Further the Company has issued share pursuant to Initial Public Offer (IPO) and listed on SME platform of BSE LTD on 29, August, 2022.

2. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE:

Changing economic and business conditions, rapid technology, innovation and adoption and globalization are creating an increasingly competitive market environment that is driving corporations to transform the manner in which they operate. Companies in this environment are now focusing even more on their business objectives such as revenue growth, profitability and asset efficiency.

3. INVESTMENTS/ DEVELOPMENTS:

We are increasing our reach in the industry by expanding our client base across sectors / verticals. Development of software products aiming at various sectors to improve the depth of our engagement with the industry.

4. OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS:

Strength:

Growth in the Indian economy and demand creates unprecedented opportunities for company to invest significantly in each of its core businesses. Outlook for the overall industries is positive. In keeping with the philosophy of continuous consumer centric approach which is the hall mark of any organization, several developmental activities have been planned for the next fiscal year.

Opportunities:

• Vast Industrial Presence in both Public and Private Sectors

• Huge demand for Domestic services

• Avail of Low-cost, Skilled Human Resources.

• Proactive government continued thrust on reforms- Further liberalization under process.

• Increasing investment in real assets (Capacity Expanding), Inflow of FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) across Industrial sector.

Threats:

As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve and become more sophisticated, enterprise IT must remain vigilant when it comes to protecting their data and networks. Further there are global and external factors, changes in Information Technology & Security Laws, tax laws, litigation and significant changes in the Global political and economic environment exert tremendous influence on the performance of the company. The Company has laid down procedures to inform Board Members about the risk assessment and minimization procedures.

5. SEGMENT-WISE OR PRODUCT-WISE PERFORMANCE:

The Company is engaged in the business of Data Centre, Enterprise, Telecom and IT Software solutions in the OSS - BSS (Operations Support System and Business Support System) segment. It provides software solutions and transformation services (System Integration) to clients and have deployed own software solutions at various institutions in India and other regions also.

6. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has an effective and reliable internal control system commensurate with the size of its operations. At the same time, it adheres to local statutory requirements for orderly and efficient conduct of business, safeguarding of assets, the detection and prevention of frauds and errors, adequacy and completeness of accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial information. The efficacy of the internal checks and control systems is validated by selfaudits and internal as well as statutory auditors.

7. DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:

Share Capital: During the year under review, the Company has increased Paid-up Share capital of Company as per details mentioned below:

Sr. No. Allotment Date Nature of allotment No. of Equity Shares allotted Cumulative No. of Equity Shares 2. 25 th August, 2022 IPO 7,00,000 23,40,000

Reserves and Surplus: The Reserve and Surplus of Company is Rs. 203.08 Lakhs as on period ended on 31st March, 2023.

Total Income: The Company has earned total Income Rs. 746.55 Lakhs as on period ended on 31st March, 2023.

8. MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT, INCLUDING NUMBER OF PEOPLE EMPLOYED:

Your Company follows a policy of building strong teams of talented professionals. People remain the most valuable asset of your Company. The Company recognizes people as its most valuable asset and the Company has kept a sharp focus on Employee Engagement. The Companys Human Resources is commensurate with the size, nature and operations of the Company.

9. DETAILS OF KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS, ALONG WITH DETAILED EXPLANATIONS THEREFOR:

Description As at 31st March, 2023 As at 31st March, 2022 Debtors Turnover Ratio 5.23 2.47 Inventory Turnover Ratio NA NA Interest Coverage Ratio 41.09 286.89 Current Ratio 4.30 3.19 Debt-Equity Ratio 0.08 0.00 Operating Profit Margin (%) 22.56 18.59 Net Profit Margin (%) 15.92 13.82 Debt Service Coverage Ratio 4.56 1.64 Return on Equity 0.27 0.21 Trade Receivables turnover ratio 6.09 1.05 Trade payables turnover ratio 8.08 1.75 Net capital turnover ratio 0.59 0.65 Net profit ratio 15.92 13.82 Return on Capital employed 0.38 0.29 Return on investment 0.27 0.21

10. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT:

Certain statements made in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report relating to the Companys objectives, projections, outlook, expectations, estimates, and others may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results may differ from such expectations, whether expressed or implied. Several factors could make a significant difference to our operations. These include climatic and economic conditions affecting demand and supply, government regulations and taxation, any epidemic or pandemic, and natural calamities over which we do not have any direct/indirect control.