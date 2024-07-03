Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹477.8
Prev. Close₹487.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.83
Day's High₹477.8
Day's Low₹477.8
52 Week's High₹546
52 Week's Low₹124.05
Book Value₹21.54
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)212.65
P/E70.47
EPS6.78
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.33
2.34
1.64
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.06
2.03
0
1.28
Net Worth
7.39
4.37
1.64
1.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
2.53
5.46
8.33
yoy growth (%)
-53.66
-34.4
Raw materials
-0.49
-3.42
-3.94
As % of sales
19.56
62.68
47.38
Employee costs
-0.43
-1.04
-1.83
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
0.46
0.16
0.69
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.09
-0.06
Tax paid
-0.11
-0.04
-0.18
Working capital
0.68
0.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-53.66
-34.4
Op profit growth
106.36
-67.28
EBIT growth
174.08
-75.37
Net profit growth
184.09
-76.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Amit Kumar Singh
Non Executive Director
Navneet Kakkar
Independent Director
Anurag Goel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nitin Patidar
Independent Director
Vasantiben Jayantibhai Menat
Reports by Olatech Solutions Ltd
Summary
Olatech Solutions Limited was originally incorporated under the name Ola Traders Private Limited on January 03, 2014. Subsequently, name of the Company changed to Olatech Solutions Private Limited via Shareholders Resolution dated March 07, 2022. Consequently, Company was changed to Public Limited as Olatech Solutions Limited on April 22, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies on May 18, 2022. In August 2022, the Company made an Initial Public Offering of 7,00,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 1.89 Crore. The Company is engaged in the business of Data Centre, Enterprise, Telecom and IT Software solutions in the OSS - BSS (Operations Support System and Business Support System) segment. It provide software solutions and transformation services (System Integration) to clients and has deployed their software solutions at various institutions in India and other regions also. It possess capabilities spanning the lifecycle of services from consultation, architecture, solution design, and implementation to monitoring and providing managed services. Key offerings include software solutions such as NOC Tools, Network Monitoring, Management & Analytics, Secured Authentication and Accounting of Users & Devices, Data Centre Infrastructure Management etc.The Company services in business include portal and mobile app development, network services, system integration, managed services, cloud & data center services and consultancy services, empowering Web to Digital Tec
Read More
The Olatech Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹477.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Olatech Solutions Ltd is ₹212.65 Cr. as of 24 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Olatech Solutions Ltd is 70.47 and 22.18 as of 24 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Olatech Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Olatech Solutions Ltd is ₹124.05 and ₹546 as of 24 Dec ‘24
Olatech Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 154.14%, 1 Year at 238.87%, 6 Month at 224.70%, 3 Month at 83.84% and 1 Month at 64.82%.
