Olatech Solutions Ltd Share Price

477.8
(-2.00%)
Dec 24, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open477.8
  • Day's High477.8
  • 52 Wk High546
  • Prev. Close487.55
  • Day's Low477.8
  • 52 Wk Low 124.05
  • Turnover (lac)8.83
  • P/E70.47
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value21.54
  • EPS6.78
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)212.65
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Olatech Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

477.8

Prev. Close

487.55

Turnover(Lac.)

8.83

Day's High

477.8

Day's Low

477.8

52 Week's High

546

52 Week's Low

124.05

Book Value

21.54

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

212.65

P/E

70.47

EPS

6.78

Divi. Yield

0

Olatech Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

7 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

9 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Olatech Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Olatech Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:58 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024Nov-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.71%

Non-Promoter- 37.28%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 37.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Olatech Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.33

2.34

1.64

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.06

2.03

0

1.28

Net Worth

7.39

4.37

1.64

1.29

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

2.53

5.46

8.33

yoy growth (%)

-53.66

-34.4

Raw materials

-0.49

-3.42

-3.94

As % of sales

19.56

62.68

47.38

Employee costs

-0.43

-1.04

-1.83

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

0.46

0.16

0.69

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.09

-0.06

Tax paid

-0.11

-0.04

-0.18

Working capital

0.68

0.2

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-53.66

-34.4

Op profit growth

106.36

-67.28

EBIT growth

174.08

-75.37

Net profit growth

184.09

-76.11

No Record Found

Olatech Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Olatech Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Amit Kumar Singh

Non Executive Director

Navneet Kakkar

Independent Director

Anurag Goel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nitin Patidar

Independent Director

Vasantiben Jayantibhai Menat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Olatech Solutions Ltd

Summary

Olatech Solutions Limited was originally incorporated under the name Ola Traders Private Limited on January 03, 2014. Subsequently, name of the Company changed to Olatech Solutions Private Limited via Shareholders Resolution dated March 07, 2022. Consequently, Company was changed to Public Limited as Olatech Solutions Limited on April 22, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies on May 18, 2022. In August 2022, the Company made an Initial Public Offering of 7,00,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 1.89 Crore. The Company is engaged in the business of Data Centre, Enterprise, Telecom and IT Software solutions in the OSS - BSS (Operations Support System and Business Support System) segment. It provide software solutions and transformation services (System Integration) to clients and has deployed their software solutions at various institutions in India and other regions also. It possess capabilities spanning the lifecycle of services from consultation, architecture, solution design, and implementation to monitoring and providing managed services. Key offerings include software solutions such as NOC Tools, Network Monitoring, Management & Analytics, Secured Authentication and Accounting of Users & Devices, Data Centre Infrastructure Management etc.The Company services in business include portal and mobile app development, network services, system integration, managed services, cloud & data center services and consultancy services, empowering Web to Digital Tec
Company FAQs

What is the Olatech Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Olatech Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹477.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Olatech Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Olatech Solutions Ltd is ₹212.65 Cr. as of 24 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Olatech Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Olatech Solutions Ltd is 70.47 and 22.18 as of 24 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Olatech Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Olatech Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Olatech Solutions Ltd is ₹124.05 and ₹546 as of 24 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Olatech Solutions Ltd?

Olatech Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 154.14%, 1 Year at 238.87%, 6 Month at 224.70%, 3 Month at 83.84% and 1 Month at 64.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Olatech Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Olatech Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.72 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 37.28 %

