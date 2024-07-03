Summary

Olatech Solutions Limited was originally incorporated under the name Ola Traders Private Limited on January 03, 2014. Subsequently, name of the Company changed to Olatech Solutions Private Limited via Shareholders Resolution dated March 07, 2022. Consequently, Company was changed to Public Limited as Olatech Solutions Limited on April 22, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies on May 18, 2022. In August 2022, the Company made an Initial Public Offering of 7,00,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 1.89 Crore. The Company is engaged in the business of Data Centre, Enterprise, Telecom and IT Software solutions in the OSS - BSS (Operations Support System and Business Support System) segment. It provide software solutions and transformation services (System Integration) to clients and has deployed their software solutions at various institutions in India and other regions also. It possess capabilities spanning the lifecycle of services from consultation, architecture, solution design, and implementation to monitoring and providing managed services. Key offerings include software solutions such as NOC Tools, Network Monitoring, Management & Analytics, Secured Authentication and Accounting of Users & Devices, Data Centre Infrastructure Management etc.The Company services in business include portal and mobile app development, network services, system integration, managed services, cloud & data center services and consultancy services, empowering Web to Digital Tec

