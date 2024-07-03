Olatech Solutions Ltd Summary

Olatech Solutions Limited was originally incorporated under the name Ola Traders Private Limited on January 03, 2014. Subsequently, name of the Company changed to Olatech Solutions Private Limited via Shareholders Resolution dated March 07, 2022. Consequently, Company was changed to Public Limited as Olatech Solutions Limited on April 22, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies on May 18, 2022. In August 2022, the Company made an Initial Public Offering of 7,00,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 1.89 Crore. The Company is engaged in the business of Data Centre, Enterprise, Telecom and IT Software solutions in the OSS - BSS (Operations Support System and Business Support System) segment. It provide software solutions and transformation services (System Integration) to clients and has deployed their software solutions at various institutions in India and other regions also. It possess capabilities spanning the lifecycle of services from consultation, architecture, solution design, and implementation to monitoring and providing managed services. Key offerings include software solutions such as NOC Tools, Network Monitoring, Management & Analytics, Secured Authentication and Accounting of Users & Devices, Data Centre Infrastructure Management etc.The Company services in business include portal and mobile app development, network services, system integration, managed services, cloud & data center services and consultancy services, empowering Web to Digital Technologies. It operate in 3 verticals: Own Software Products, System Integration and Data Centre Services. It has own software products applicable to the Data Centre, IT industry, Telecom and BFSI like Epiphany Authentication, Authorization & Accounting (AAA), Epiphany WiFi Subscriber Platform (WSP), Epiphany Enterprise Management System (EMS), Epiphany Privileged Access Management (PAM), Epiphany DHCP DNS & IP Address management (DDI), Epiphany Billing & CRM, Epiphany Universal Log Management System (ULMS). Systems Integration expertise help the Company implement and integrate proven, state-of-the-art technologies to achieve specific business objectives. Data Centre services include, Hyper Converged Infrastructure services, Server Virtualization services, Software Defined Storage services, Enterprise Backup and Recovery Solutions services, Data Replication - physical, virtual, database services, DR automation services and IT Equipment installation and management services.Apart from these, Managed Services provide Skill Personnel to work under direction to help, manage & support the IT Infrastructure and applications, Skilled professionals to help manage fluctuating skill needs & skill gaps, Changing staffing needs to meet aggressive project time lines and Qualified & Certified resources in Key Technologies. The Company has gained experience by collaborating with the clients across verticals such as Telcos, ISPs, Enterprises, Data Centre Service Providers, Public Sector to create a foundation for the evolution of offerings across the verticals.Olatech Solutions is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company for software development, hardware deployment services, telecom services of installation & commissioning, telecom projects, software training, government & non-government IT projects.