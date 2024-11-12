iifl-logo-icon 1
Olatech Solutions Ltd Board Meeting

477.8
(-2.00%)
Dec 24, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Olatech Solution CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Olatech Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting25 Oct 202425 Oct 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting for Preferential Allotment
Board Meeting30 Aug 202427 Aug 2024
Olatech Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal for fund raising Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202415 May 2024
Olatech Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for Appointment of Internal Auditor Financial Results 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/05/2024)

Olatech Solution: Related News

No Record Found

