|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|Olatech Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting for Preferential Allotment
|Board Meeting
|30 Aug 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|Olatech Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal for fund raising Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|Olatech Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for Appointment of Internal Auditor Financial Results 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/05/2024)
