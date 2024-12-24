iifl-logo-icon 1
Olatech Solutions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

477.8
(-2.00%)
Dec 24, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

2.53

5.46

8.33

yoy growth (%)

-53.66

-34.4

Raw materials

-0.49

-3.42

-3.94

As % of sales

19.56

62.68

47.38

Employee costs

-0.43

-1.04

-1.83

As % of sales

17.08

19.13

22

Other costs

-1.1

-0.75

-1.81

As % of sales (Other Cost)

43.62

13.75

21.72

Operating profit

0.49

0.24

0.74

OPM

19.72

4.42

8.87

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.09

-0.06

Interest expense

0

0

0

Other income

0.08

0.02

0.01

Profit before tax

0.46

0.16

0.69

Taxes

-0.11

-0.04

-0.18

Tax rate

-25.4

-26

-26

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.35

0.12

0.51

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

0.35

0.12

0.51

yoy growth (%)

184.09

-76.11

NPM

13.81

2.25

6.18

