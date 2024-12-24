Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
2.53
5.46
8.33
yoy growth (%)
-53.66
-34.4
Raw materials
-0.49
-3.42
-3.94
As % of sales
19.56
62.68
47.38
Employee costs
-0.43
-1.04
-1.83
As % of sales
17.08
19.13
22
Other costs
-1.1
-0.75
-1.81
As % of sales (Other Cost)
43.62
13.75
21.72
Operating profit
0.49
0.24
0.74
OPM
19.72
4.42
8.87
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.09
-0.06
Interest expense
0
0
0
Other income
0.08
0.02
0.01
Profit before tax
0.46
0.16
0.69
Taxes
-0.11
-0.04
-0.18
Tax rate
-25.4
-26
-26
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.35
0.12
0.51
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
0.35
0.12
0.51
yoy growth (%)
184.09
-76.11
NPM
13.81
2.25
6.18
No Record Found
