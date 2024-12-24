Olatech Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
0.46
0.16
0.69
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.09
-0.06
Tax paid
-0.11
-0.04
-0.18
Working capital
0.68
0.2
Other operating items
Operating
0.91
0.22
Capital expenditure
0
0.09
Free cash flow
0.91
0.31
Equity raised
2.56
2.31
Investing
-0.22
-0.09
Financing
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
3.25
2.54
