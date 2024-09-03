Considered and approved the Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company situated at office No. 310, 3rd Floor, Rupa Solitaire, Millennium Business Park, Thane-Belapur Road, Mahape, Navi Mumbai - 400710, Maharashtra, India. Notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on September 26, 2024 and submission of Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024) Declaration of Voting Results along with Scrutinizers Report of Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 26, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024)