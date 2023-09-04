To,

The Members,

OLATECH SOLUTIONS LIMITED

The Board of Directors of the Company have great pleasure in presenting the 9th Boards Report of the Company together with Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2023. This report states compliance as per the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), the Secretarial Standards, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") and other rules and regulations as applicable to the Company.

1. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

The highlight of the financial performance of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023 is summarized as follows:

(Amount in lakhs)

Particulars FY 2022-23 FY 2021-22 Revenue from Operations 745.36 253.30 Other Income 1.19 8.85 Total Income 746.55 262.15 Employee Benefit Expenses 164.66 43.26 Financial Cost 4.09 0.16 Depreciation and amortisation expenses 8.53 11.75 Other Expenses 152.01 110.47 Total Expenses 582.48 215.23 Profit/(Loss) before Tax 164.07 46.92 Less : Exceptional items - - Profit/ (Loss) before Tax 164.07 46.92 Provision for Taxation (Net) 45.42 11.03 Profit/ (Loss) after tax 118.64 35.89 Other Comprehensive income for the financial year - - Total Comprehensive income/(loss) for the financial year - - Earnings per Equity Share (^) - Face value of 10/- each 0.51 0.22

2. BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW:

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

We are engaged in the business of Data Centre, Enterprise, Telecom and IT Software solutions in the OSS - BSS (Operations Support System and Business Support System) segment. We provide software solutions and transformation services (System Integration) to our clients and have deployed our software solutions at various institutions in India and other regions also. Through our wide range of offerings across our verticals, we possess capabilities spanning the lifecycle of services ranging from consultation, architecture, solution design, and implementation to monitoring and providing managed services. Our software solutions are offered under our registered trademark "Epiphany". Key offerings include software solutions such as NOC tools, Network monitoring, management & analytics, secured authentication and accounting of users & devices, Data Centre Infrastructure Management etc. We have gained experience by collaborating with our clients across verticals such as Telcos, ISPs, Enterprises, Data Centre Service Providers, Public Sector to create a foundation for the evolution of offerings across the verticals.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW

During the year under review, the Company has earned a total revenue of Rs. 746.55 Lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2023 as against Rs. 262.15 Lakhs in the previous financial year.

The Company has recorded a profit (PBT) of Rs. 164.07 Lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2023 as compared to Rs. 46.92 Lakhs in the previous financial year.

The Profit/ (Loss) after Tax (PAT) for the year ended March 31, 2023 stood at Rs. 118.64 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 35.89 Lakhs in the previous financial year.

3. DIVIDEND/ TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

The Dividend policy for the year under review has been formulated and taking into consideration of growth of the Company and to conserve resources, the Directors do not recommend any Dividend for the year ended March 31, 2023.

In Financial year 2022-23 the reserve maintained with the Company is Rs. 203.08 lakhs while in the year 2021-22 reserve was Rs. 0.28 Lakhs.

Your Company has not transferred the profits for year ended March 31, 2023 to Reserves and Surplus.

4. CHANGE OF STATUS OF THE COMPANY FROM PRIVATE LIMITED TO PUBLIC LIMITED:

Pursuant to Special Resolution passed at Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on April 22, 2022 our Company changed the status of the Company from Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company w.e.f May 18, 2022.

5. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELATE AND THE DATE OF THIS REPORT:

There have no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the date of the Balance Sheet and the date of this Report.

6. DEPOSITS:

The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits falling within the purview of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules 2014 as amended from time to time, during the year under review.

7. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS:

There has been no change in the Business of the Company during the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

8. CAPITAL STRUCTURE:

INITIAL PUBLIC OFFER

During the year under review, the Company had successfully came out with its maiden SME - IPO (Initial Public Offering). The Public issue consisted of 7,00,000 Equity Shares at price of Rs. 27 (including a premium of Rs. 17/- Equity Shares) aggregating to Rs. 189.00 Lakhs consisting fully of fresh issue of 7,00,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs. 189.00 Lakhs which was opened for subscription on AUGUST 12, 2022 and closed on August 19, 2022 for all the applicants. The Company received the overwhelming response for the said IPO issue and said shares got listed on the BSE - SME platform on August 29, 2022. Subsequent to completion of IPO, the paid up share capital of the Company increased to Rs. 23,40,000/-

AUTHORIZED SHARE CAPITAL

The Authorized Share Capital of the Company as on March 31, 2023 was Rs 3,00,00,000/- (Rupees Three Crore) divided into 30,00,000 shares of Rs 10/- each.

ISSUED AND PAID-UP CAPITAL

The paid-up Equity Share Capital as on March 31, 2023 was Rs. 2,34,00,000/- (Rupees Two Crore Thirty-Four Lakhs Only) divided into 23,40,000 Shares of Rs. 10/- each.

9. DISCLOSURES RELATING TO HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY, ASSOCIATE COMPANY AND JOINT VENTURES:

As on March 31, 2023 the Company has no Holding, Subsidiaries, Associate Company, and Joint Venture.

10. LISTING OF SHARES:

The Companys shares are listed on BSE SME platform with ISIN INE0M3901015 & SCRIPT CODE: 543578.

11. DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

The composition of Board of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company as on March 31, 2023 were as follows:

Sr. No Name of Director Designation Appointment/ Resignation Date of Appointment/ Cessation/ Change in Designation 1. Mr. Amit Kumar Singh Managing Director Change in designation May 19, 2022 2. Mr. Navneet Kakkar Non-Executive Director Change in designation May 19, 2022 . 3. Mr. Anurag Goel Non-Executive, Independent Director Appointment May 19, 2022 4. Ms. Ayushi Non-Executive, Independent Director Appointment May 19, 2022 9. Mr. Sher Bahadur Singh Chief Financial Officer Appointment May 18, 2022 10. Mr. Nitin Patidar Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Appointment May 18, 2022

12. STATEMENT ON DECLARATION GIVEN BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of sub-section (7) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has received individual declarations from all the Independent Directors confirming that they fulfil the criteria of Independence as specified in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Independent Director have complied with the Code of Conduct for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV of the Act. In view of the available time limit, those Independent Director who are required to undertake the online proficiency self-assessment test as contemplated under Rule 6(4) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, had committed to perform the test within time limit stipulated under the act. The Company has received declarations from all Independent Directors of the Company confirming

that they continue to meet the criteria of Independence as prescribed under Section 149 of the Companies Act 2013.

13. BOARD AND COMMITTEE MEETING:

Number of Board Meetings

The Board of Directors met 8 times during the financial year ended March 31, 2023 in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under. The intervening gap between two Board Meeting was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and as per Secretarial Standard-1. The prescribed quorum was presented for all the Meetings and Directors of the Company actively participated in the meetings and contributed valuable inputs on the matters brought before the Board of Directors from time to time.

14. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD:

The Company has three committees viz; Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee which has been established as a part of the better Corporate Governance practices and is in compliance with the requirements of the relevant provisions of applicable laws and statutes.

I. Audit Committee:

The Audit Committee of the Company is constituted under the provisions of section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Our Board has constituted the Audit Committee vide Board Resolution dated May 20, 2022 which was in accordance with Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Composition of the Committee:

Sr. No. Name Designation 1. Mr. Anurag Goel Chairman 2. Ms. Ayushi Member 3. Mr. Amit Kumar Singh Member

All the recommendation made by the Audit Committee in the financial year 2022-23 was approved by the Board.

Further the Committee members met 4 times during the year for conducting the Meeting.

II. Nomination & Remuneration Committee:

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Company is constituted under the provisions of section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Our Board has constituted the Nomination and Remuneration Committee vide Board Resolution dated May 20, 2022 pursuant to section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013

Composition of the Committee:

Sr. No. Name Designation 1. Mr. Anurag Goel Chairman 2. Ms. Ayushi Member 3. Mr. Navneet Kakkar Member

Further the Committee members met 1 time during the year for conducting the Meeting.

III. Stakeholder Relationship Committee

The Stakeholder Relationship Committee of the Company is constituted under the provisions of section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Our Board has constituted the Stakeholders Relationship Committee vide Board Resolution dated May 20, 2022 pursuant to Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Composition of the Committee:

Sr. No. : Name Designation 1. Mr. Navneet Kakkar Chairman 2. Mr. Anurag Goel Member 3. Ms. Ayushi Member

Further the Committee members met 1 time during the year for conducting the Meeting.

15. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY:

The Company believes that building a diverse and inclusive culture is integral to its success. A diverse Board, among others, will enhance the quality of decisions by utilizing different skills, qualifications, professional experience and knowledge of the Board members necessary for achieving sustainable and balanced development. In terms of SEBI Listing Regulations and Act, the Company has in place Nomination & Remuneration Policy.

The said policy of the Company, inter alia, provides that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall formulate the criteria for appointment of Executive, Non-Executive and Independent Directors on the Board of Directors of the Company and persons in the Senior Management of the Company, their remuneration including determination of qualifications, positive attributes, independence of directors and other matters as provided under sub-section (3) of Section 178 of the Act (including any statutory modification(s) or re- enactment(s) thereof

for the time being in force). The Policy also lays down broad guidelines for evaluation of performance of Board as a whole, Committees of the Board, individual directors including the chairperson and the Independent Directors. The aforesaid Nomination and Remuneration Policy has been uploaded on the website of your Company www.olatechs.com

16. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT:

Since the Company is listed on SME platform of BSE Limited., the provisions of Corporate Governance are not applicable on the Company.

17. FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Board members are provided with necessary documents/ brochures, reports and internal policies to enable them to familiarize with the Companys procedures and practices, the website link is www.olatechs.com

18. ANNUAL EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations, a structured questionnaire was prepared for evaluating the performance of Board, its Committees and Individual Director including Independent Directors. The questionnaires were prepared after taking into consideration the various facets related to working of Board, its Committee and roles and responsibilities of Director. The Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of the Individual Directors including Independent Directors on the basis of the criteria and framework adopted by the Board. Further, the performance of Board as a whole and committees were evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the Directors on the basis of various criteria. The Board of Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process. In a separate meeting of Independent Directors, the performance of NonIndependent Directors, performance of Board as a whole and performance of the Chairman was evaluated, taking into account the views of the Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors.

19. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

Provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility pursuant to the provisions of the Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable on our Company.

20. VIGIL MECHANISM FOR THE DIRECTORS AND EMPLOYEES:

The Company has established a vigil mechanism, through a Whistle Blower Policy, where Directors and employees can voice their genuine concerns or grievances about any unethical or unacceptable business practice. A whistle-blowing mechanism not only helps the Company in detection of fraud, but is also used as a corporate governance tool leading to prevention and deterrence of misconduct.

It provides direct excess to the employees of the Company to approach the Compliance Officer or the Chairman of the Audit Committee, where necessary. The Company ensures that genuine Whistle Blowers are accorded complete protection from any kind of unfair treatment or

victimization. The Whistle Blower Policy is disclosed on the website of the Company at www.olatechs.com .

21. RISK MANAGEMENT:

The Board of the Company has evaluated a risk management to monitor the risk management plan for the Company. The Audit Committee has additional oversight in the area of financial risk and controls. Major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on continuing basis.

22. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GURANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186:

The details of loans, guarantees or investments covered under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the Note to the Financial Statements.

23. MATERIAL ORDERS OF JUDICIAL BODIES/ REGULATORS

No order, whether significant and/or material has been passed by any regulators, courts, tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

24. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES UNDER SECTION 188 OF THE ACT

All related party transactions that were entered into during the Period under review, were on arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business. No materially significant related party transactions which required the approval of members, were entered into by the Company during the Period under review. Further, all related party transactions entered into by the Company are placed before the Audit Committee for its approval.

The particulars of the contracts or arrangements entered into by the Company with related parties as referred to in Section 134(3)(h) read with section 188(1) of the Act and rules framed thereunder, in the Form No. AOC-2 are annexed and marked as Annexure-A.

25. AUDITORS:

STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s. Sachin & Associates, Chartered Accountants, (FRN - 015090C) as Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office till the conclusion of Annual General Meeting to be held in the calendar year 2027.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors has appointed M/s. Dilip Swarnkar & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the year under review. The Secretarial Audit report received from the Secretarial Auditors is annexed to this report marked as Annexure B and forms part of this report.

INTERNAL AUDITORS

The Board of Directors, based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee and pursuant to the provisions of section 138 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, has appointed Mr. Vivek Kumar Singh as the Internal Auditor of your Company for the year under review. The Internal Auditor conducts the internal audit of the functions and operations of the Company.

AUDITORS REPORT AND SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

Statutory Auditors Report: There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by Statutory Auditors in the Auditors report. The Statutory Auditors have not reported any incident of fraud to the Audit Committee of the Company under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, during the year under review.

The notes on accounts referred to the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and therefore, do not call for any further explanation.

Secretarial Auditors Report: There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by Statutory Auditors in the Auditors report.

26. EXTRACTS OF ANNUAL RETURN

In accordance with Section 92(3) and Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return as on 31st March 2023 is available on the Companys website www.olatechs.com

27. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORTS:

A detailed report on Management Discussion and Analysis (MDA) Report is included in this Report as Annexure - C.

28. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The provisions of Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 regarding the conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo are not applicable to the Company considering the nature of activities undertaken by the Company during the year under review.

29. STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 197(12) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 READ WITH RULE 5 OF THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL) RULES, 2014:

Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is provided in this Report as Annexure D which forms part of this Report.

30. HUMAN RESOURCES

The relations with the employees and associates continued to remain cordial throughout the year. The Directors of your Company wish to place on record their appreciation for the excellent team spirit and dedication displayed by the employees of the Company.

31. NON-APPLICABILITY OF THE INDIAN ACCOUNTING STANDARDS:

As per provision to regulation Rule 4(1) of the companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 notified vide Notification No. G.S.R 111 (E) on 16th February, 2015, Companies whose shares are listed on SME exchange as referred to in Chapter XB of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2009, are exempted from the compulsory requirements of adoption of IND-AS w.e.f. 1st April, 2017.

32. DISCLOSURES UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company is committed to provide a safe and conducive work environment to its employees. There exist at the group level an Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) constituted under The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. The group is strongly opposed to sexual harassment and employees are made aware about the consequences of such acts and about the constitution of ICC. During the year under review, no complaints were filed with the Committee under the provisions of the said Act in relation to the workplace/s of the Company.

33. COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS ON BOARD AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS:

The Company has complied with Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India on Board meetings and Annual General Meetings.

The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable Secretarial Standards and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

34. MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORD:

The provisions relating to maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, were not applicable to the Company upto March 31, 2023 and accordingly such accounts and records were not required to be maintained.

35. ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

The Company has in place adequate Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements. During the year under review, such controls were tested and no reportable material weakness in the design or operation was observed.

36. INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE 2016:

No application or proceeding was initiated in respect of the Company in terms of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016.

37. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

The provisions of Section 125(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply as there was no dividend declared and paid last year.

38. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act), with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement it is hereby confirmed:

a) The Financial Statements of the Company - comprising of the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023 and the Statement of Profit & Loss for the year ended as on that date, have been prepared on a going concern basis following applicable accounting standards and that no material departures have been made from the same;

b) Accounting policies selected were applied consistently and the judgments and estimates related to these financial statements have been made on a prudent and reasonable basis, so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, and, of the profits and loss of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c) Proper and sufficient care has been taken for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, to safeguard the assets of the Company and to prevent and detect fraud and other irregularities;

d) Requisite Internal Financial Controls to be followed by the Company were laid down and that such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively; and

e) Proper systems have been devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

39. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your Directors place on record their sincere thanks to bankers, business associates, consultants, and various Government Authorities for their continued support extended to your Companies activities during the year under review. Your Directors also acknowledges gratefully the shareholders for their support and confidence reposed on your Company.

For and on behalf of the Board Olatech Solutions Limited

Sd/- Sd/- Mr. Amit Kumar Singh Mr. Navneet Kakkar Chairman and Managing Director Non-Executive Director DIN - 06582830 DIN - 08329635

Place: Navi Mumbai

Date: 04-09-2023