<dhhead>INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT </dhhead>

TO THE MEMBERS OF OLYMPIA INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of OLYMPIA INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (‘Ind AS’) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted the audit of financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI’s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Description Auditor’s Response The Company’s inventory of finished goods is spread across multiple locations comprising a large number of depots and warehouses across the country. Our procedures included and were not limited to the following: The Company’s goods are subject to changing consumer demands and fashion trends and the net realisable value is determined by the Company based on significant management judgement, various assumptions and estimates (including those related to obsolescence of slow and non-moving inventory as well as inventory with low or negative gross margins) as at the end of the reporting period. ? Evaluated the design and implementation of key internal financial controls with respect to determination of NRV for slow and non-moving inventory and tested the operating effectiveness of such controls on selected samples of transactions. ? Assessed the appropriateness of the accounting policy for inventory valuation as per the applicable accounting standards. In view of the involvement of significant management judgement and significance of the carrying value of inventory, this has been determined as a key audit matter. ? Observed the management’s physical verification of inventory of finished goods, which is performed in a phased manner, on a test check basis at periodic interval, to assess the existence and condition of the inventory.

Information Other than the financial statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of other information.

The other information comprises the information included in the Director’s Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon.

The other information to the extent not made available to us as of the date of the signing this report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditors Report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the course of our audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact.

Responsibility of Management and Board of Directors for the financial statements

The Company’s management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Audit (SAs) will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, specified under section 143(10) of the Act, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system, in relation to the financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern;

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation;

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial statement of the Company to express an opinion on the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that are of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 197(16) of the Act based on our audit, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

3. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the accompanying financial statement;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of change in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Rule 7 of the Companies (Account) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the director is disqualified from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act ;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on adequacy and operating effectiveness of Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting.

4. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations as at 31st March, 2024, other than as detailed in Note 28 to the financial statements, which would impact its financial position as at 31st March, 2024.

ii. The Company did not have any long - term contracts including derivative contracts; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Funds of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c) Based on the audit procedures performed that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) of Rule 11(e) mentioned above contain any material miss-statement.

v. The Company has not declared dividend for the year ended 31st March, 2024

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software: i. The specific user-ids were allocated to all the users of the accounting software except one general user-id allocated named ‘Admin’.

ii. The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled. However, the accounting software is not enabled to extract a full-fledged report of audit trail containing all the relevant details.

Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being disabled.

For R. A. Kuvadia & Co. Chartered Accountants F.R.N. 105487W Place: Mumbai Date:29.05.2024 R. A. Kuvadia (Proprietor) M. No. 040087 UDIN: 24040087BKAIIY1186

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors’ Report of even date on the financial statements of OLYMPIA INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement’ of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024:

1) a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant & equipment.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a phased programme designed to cover all items over a period of 3 years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, we report that the title deeds of immovable properties as disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(i)(e) of the order is not applicable to the company.

2) a) The inventory has been physically verified during the year in a phased manner by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of the verification, coverage and procedure of such verification is reasonable and appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records were not material and have been dealt with in books of account.

b) The Company has a working capital limit in excess of Rs 5 Crores sanctioned by banks based on security of current assets. The quarterly returns/statements, in respect of the working capitals limits have been filed by the Company with such banks and such returns / statements are materially in agreement with the books of account of the Company for the respective periods which were /were not subject to audit.

3) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not granted loans to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year.

4) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us and based on audit procedures performed, the company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. The company has not granted any loans, made investments or provided guarantees or securities to parties covered under section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

5) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

6) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of Cost records per the provisions of Section 148 of The Companies Act, 2013.

7) a) According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and service tax, Income - Tax, Duty of Customs, Value Added Tax, Cess, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance and other material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

8) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

9) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) Based on the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, money raised by way of term loans were applied for the purposes for which these were obtained.

d) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on Short Term basis have, prima facie, not been utilised for long term purposes. e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its associates. The Company does not have any subsidiaries or joint ventures.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its associate.

10) a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares (fully, partially or optionally) or convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

11) a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, considering the principles of materiality outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. In view of the above reporting under clause 3 (xi) (b) of the order is not applicable.

c) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle - blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

12) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements, as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

14) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system as per the provisions of section 138 of the Act. However, the Internal Audit is conducted after the year end and the frequency of such Internal Audit function is not commensurate with the size and nature of the business of the Company.

b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company for the period under audit.

15) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

16) a)The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934. Accordingly, clauses 3(xvi)(a) to 3(xvi) (d) of the Order are not applicable.

b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

c) The Company is not a part of any group (as per the provisions of the Core Investments Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 as amended). Accordingly, the requirements of the clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

17) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

19) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we give neither any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, provisions of Section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the order are not applicable.

For R. A. Kuvadia& Co. Chartered Accountants F.R.N. 105487W Place: Mumbai Date: 29.05.2024 R. A. Kuvadia (Proprietor) M. No. 040087 UDIN: 24040087BKAIIY1186

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors’ Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of OLYMPIA INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial

Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI’). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over the financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over

Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over the financial statements reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial statements with reference to these financial statements including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Ind AS financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.