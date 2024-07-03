Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorE-Commerce/App based Aggregator
Open₹46.3
Prev. Close₹48.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.6
Day's High₹48.8
Day's Low₹46.3
52 Week's High₹74.66
52 Week's Low₹41.21
Book Value₹69.86
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)28.98
P/E27.38
EPS1.76
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.02
6.02
6.02
6.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
45.89
45.15
44.14
43.55
Net Worth
51.91
51.17
50.16
49.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
139.46
132.91
177.68
246.44
yoy growth (%)
4.92
-25.19
-27.9
30.92
Raw materials
-113.18
-110.01
-141.31
-209.51
As % of sales
81.15
82.77
79.53
85.01
Employee costs
-7.35
-9.99
-8.36
-6.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.29
0.55
3
6.45
Depreciation
-0.94
-0.88
-1.14
-0.77
Tax paid
-0.09
-0.21
-1.12
-2.25
Working capital
7.55
-4.17
17.85
6.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.92
-25.19
-27.9
30.92
Op profit growth
-305.57
-133.73
-55.85
49.88
EBIT growth
-16.17
-44.53
-33.47
38.51
Net profit growth
-39.8
-82.02
-55.43
63.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Zomato Ltd
ZOMATO
272.7
|153.2
|2,63,165.06
|421
|0
|2,151
|33.88
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
541.4
|0
|1,21,189.54
|-490.88
|0
|2,146.14
|-8.29
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
9,053
|160.6
|1,17,312.5
|85.88
|0.24
|656.1
|2,674.67
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
982.3
|0
|62,610.1
|821.4
|0
|1,265.1
|201.06
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
167.75
|299.55
|47,959.79
|16.16
|0
|109.41
|5.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Navin Pansari
Non Executive Director
Anisha Parmar
Independent Director
Pravin Kumar Shishodiya
Independent Director
Naresh Parsharam Waghchaude
Non Executive Director
Kamlesh R Shah
Non Executive Director
Bhushan Arun Patil
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vikalp
Non Executive Director
Pooja Jiwrajka
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Olympia Industries Ltd
Summary
Olympia Industries Limited was incorporated in 1987. The Company is engaged in E-commerce Retailing, Brand Store Management, Open Box Brick-and-mortar Retailing, Open Box e-retailing, B2B E-commerce and have expanded its business in various categories like Baby Care, Domestic Appliances, Electronic, Gourmet, Health Care, Home & Kitchen Appliances, Luggage and Personal care appliances, pet products etc. The Company has a sharp vision of establishing its name as top brand distributor in all their chosen markets globally. The Company sells products in vide range of categories such as Personal Care Appliances, Gourmet, Dry Fruits and Berries, Dry sheets, Health Care under its own private label Brand UMANAC.Historically, the Company started with manufacturing of Dyed and Blended yarns in Gujarat and Maharashtra. Presently with the Companys state of art technology and its insurmountable passion for excellence, the company is now spreading its wings in Marketing & Promotion of Baby care, Home & Kitchen and Beauty & Personal Care Appliances products through E commerce on Amazon as SOA (Selling on Amazon), PSP (Platinum Seller Program) & FBA (Fulfillment by Amazon). With more than 24000 products currently sold, they have now introduced their own Apparel brand in the Market.During the year 2018, the Company has been providing quality-controlled products to online customers at the best prices with the closest and fastest delivery times, maintaining in-stock availability to meet custome
Read More
The Olympia Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹48.11 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Olympia Industries Ltd is ₹28.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Olympia Industries Ltd is 27.38 and 0.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Olympia Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Olympia Industries Ltd is ₹41.21 and ₹74.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Olympia Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.96%, 3 Years at 5.11%, 1 Year at -30.06%, 6 Month at -22.55%, 3 Month at -3.31% and 1 Month at -0.88%.
