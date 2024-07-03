iifl-logo-icon 1
Olympia Industries Ltd Share Price

48.11
(-0.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open46.3
  • Day's High48.8
  • 52 Wk High74.66
  • Prev. Close48.19
  • Day's Low46.3
  • 52 Wk Low 41.21
  • Turnover (lac)3.6
  • P/E27.38
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value69.86
  • EPS1.76
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)28.98
  • Div. Yield0
Olympia Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

E-Commerce/App based Aggregator

Open

46.3

Prev. Close

48.19

Turnover(Lac.)

3.6

Day's High

48.8

Day's Low

46.3

52 Week's High

74.66

52 Week's Low

41.21

Book Value

69.86

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

28.98

P/E

27.38

EPS

1.76

Divi. Yield

0

Olympia Industries Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Olympia Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Olympia Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:58 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.85%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 28.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Olympia Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.02

6.02

6.02

6.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

45.89

45.15

44.14

43.55

Net Worth

51.91

51.17

50.16

49.57

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

139.46

132.91

177.68

246.44

yoy growth (%)

4.92

-25.19

-27.9

30.92

Raw materials

-113.18

-110.01

-141.31

-209.51

As % of sales

81.15

82.77

79.53

85.01

Employee costs

-7.35

-9.99

-8.36

-6.19

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.29

0.55

3

6.45

Depreciation

-0.94

-0.88

-1.14

-0.77

Tax paid

-0.09

-0.21

-1.12

-2.25

Working capital

7.55

-4.17

17.85

6.53

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.92

-25.19

-27.9

30.92

Op profit growth

-305.57

-133.73

-55.85

49.88

EBIT growth

-16.17

-44.53

-33.47

38.51

Net profit growth

-39.8

-82.02

-55.43

63.07

Olympia Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Zomato Ltd

ZOMATO

272.7

153.22,63,165.0642102,15133.88

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

541.4

01,21,189.54-490.8802,146.14-8.29

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

9,053

160.61,17,312.585.880.24656.12,674.67

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

982.3

062,610.1821.401,265.1201.06

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

167.75

299.5547,959.7916.160109.415.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Olympia Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Navin Pansari

Non Executive Director

Anisha Parmar

Independent Director

Pravin Kumar Shishodiya

Independent Director

Naresh Parsharam Waghchaude

Non Executive Director

Kamlesh R Shah

Non Executive Director

Bhushan Arun Patil

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vikalp

Non Executive Director

Pooja Jiwrajka

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Olympia Industries Ltd

Summary

Olympia Industries Limited was incorporated in 1987. The Company is engaged in E-commerce Retailing, Brand Store Management, Open Box Brick-and-mortar Retailing, Open Box e-retailing, B2B E-commerce and have expanded its business in various categories like Baby Care, Domestic Appliances, Electronic, Gourmet, Health Care, Home & Kitchen Appliances, Luggage and Personal care appliances, pet products etc. The Company has a sharp vision of establishing its name as top brand distributor in all their chosen markets globally. The Company sells products in vide range of categories such as Personal Care Appliances, Gourmet, Dry Fruits and Berries, Dry sheets, Health Care under its own private label Brand UMANAC.Historically, the Company started with manufacturing of Dyed and Blended yarns in Gujarat and Maharashtra. Presently with the Companys state of art technology and its insurmountable passion for excellence, the company is now spreading its wings in Marketing & Promotion of Baby care, Home & Kitchen and Beauty & Personal Care Appliances products through E commerce on Amazon as SOA (Selling on Amazon), PSP (Platinum Seller Program) & FBA (Fulfillment by Amazon). With more than 24000 products currently sold, they have now introduced their own Apparel brand in the Market.During the year 2018, the Company has been providing quality-controlled products to online customers at the best prices with the closest and fastest delivery times, maintaining in-stock availability to meet custome
Company FAQs

What is the Olympia Industries Ltd share price today?

The Olympia Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹48.11 today.

What is the Market Cap of Olympia Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Olympia Industries Ltd is ₹28.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Olympia Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Olympia Industries Ltd is 27.38 and 0.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Olympia Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Olympia Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Olympia Industries Ltd is ₹41.21 and ₹74.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Olympia Industries Ltd?

Olympia Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.96%, 3 Years at 5.11%, 1 Year at -30.06%, 6 Month at -22.55%, 3 Month at -3.31% and 1 Month at -0.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Olympia Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Olympia Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.86 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 28.09 %

