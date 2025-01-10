Olympia Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.02
6.02
6.02
6.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
45.89
45.15
44.14
43.55
Net Worth
51.91
51.17
50.16
49.57
Minority Interest
Debt
50.34
41.9
27.04
22.91
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.06
0.2
0.12
Total Liabilities
102.26
93.13
77.4
72.6
Fixed Assets
13.17
14.14
15.19
15.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.2
0.16
0.19
0.18
Networking Capital
88.84
78.76
61.96
57.07
Inventories
91.74
75.56
59.67
47.03
Inventory Days
123.08
Sundry Debtors
20.63
29.15
47.71
22.59
Debtor Days
59.12
Other Current Assets
12.76
10.68
6.74
6.69
Sundry Creditors
-33.51
-33.63
-48.4
-16.3
Creditor Days
42.66
Other Current Liabilities
-2.78
-3
-3.76
-2.94
Cash
0.05
0.07
0.05
0.07
Total Assets
102.26
93.13
77.39
72.6
