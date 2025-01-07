iifl-logo-icon 1
Olympia Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

48
(-0.29%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

139.46

132.91

177.68

246.44

yoy growth (%)

4.92

-25.19

-27.9

30.92

Raw materials

-113.18

-110.01

-141.31

-209.51

As % of sales

81.15

82.77

79.53

85.01

Employee costs

-7.35

-9.99

-8.36

-6.19

As % of sales

5.27

7.52

4.7

2.51

Other costs

-16.46

-14.09

-24.45

-22.69

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.8

10.6

13.76

9.21

Operating profit

2.46

-1.19

3.55

8.04

OPM

1.76

-0.9

1.99

3.26

Depreciation

-0.94

-0.88

-1.14

-0.77

Interest expense

-2.08

-2.29

-2.12

-1.25

Other income

0.87

4.92

2.71

0.44

Profit before tax

0.29

0.55

3

6.45

Taxes

-0.09

-0.21

-1.12

-2.25

Tax rate

-32.01

-39.06

-37.57

-34.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.2

0.33

1.87

4.2

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.2

0.33

1.87

4.2

yoy growth (%)

-39.8

-82.02

-55.43

63.07

NPM

0.14

0.25

1.05

1.7

