Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
139.46
132.91
177.68
246.44
yoy growth (%)
4.92
-25.19
-27.9
30.92
Raw materials
-113.18
-110.01
-141.31
-209.51
As % of sales
81.15
82.77
79.53
85.01
Employee costs
-7.35
-9.99
-8.36
-6.19
As % of sales
5.27
7.52
4.7
2.51
Other costs
-16.46
-14.09
-24.45
-22.69
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.8
10.6
13.76
9.21
Operating profit
2.46
-1.19
3.55
8.04
OPM
1.76
-0.9
1.99
3.26
Depreciation
-0.94
-0.88
-1.14
-0.77
Interest expense
-2.08
-2.29
-2.12
-1.25
Other income
0.87
4.92
2.71
0.44
Profit before tax
0.29
0.55
3
6.45
Taxes
-0.09
-0.21
-1.12
-2.25
Tax rate
-32.01
-39.06
-37.57
-34.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.2
0.33
1.87
4.2
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.2
0.33
1.87
4.2
yoy growth (%)
-39.8
-82.02
-55.43
63.07
NPM
0.14
0.25
1.05
1.7
