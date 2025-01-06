iifl-logo-icon 1
Olympia Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

48.11
(-0.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Olympia Industries Ltd

Olympia Industri FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.29

0.55

3

6.45

Depreciation

-0.94

-0.88

-1.14

-0.77

Tax paid

-0.09

-0.21

-1.12

-2.25

Working capital

7.55

-4.17

17.85

6.53

Other operating items

Operating

6.8

-4.72

18.58

9.95

Capital expenditure

0.46

1.41

0.85

1.47

Free cash flow

7.26

-3.31

19.44

11.42

Equity raised

86.62

84.66

78.33

50.29

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

5.3

-5.45

34.96

0.27

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

99.19

75.9

132.73

62

