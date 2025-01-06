Olympia Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.29
0.55
3
6.45
Depreciation
-0.94
-0.88
-1.14
-0.77
Tax paid
-0.09
-0.21
-1.12
-2.25
Working capital
7.55
-4.17
17.85
6.53
Other operating items
Operating
6.8
-4.72
18.58
9.95
Capital expenditure
0.46
1.41
0.85
1.47
Free cash flow
7.26
-3.31
19.44
11.42
Equity raised
86.62
84.66
78.33
50.29
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
5.3
-5.45
34.96
0.27
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
99.19
75.9
132.73
62
