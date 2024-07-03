Olympia Industries Ltd Summary

Olympia Industries Limited was incorporated in 1987. The Company is engaged in E-commerce Retailing, Brand Store Management, Open Box Brick-and-mortar Retailing, Open Box e-retailing, B2B E-commerce and have expanded its business in various categories like Baby Care, Domestic Appliances, Electronic, Gourmet, Health Care, Home & Kitchen Appliances, Luggage and Personal care appliances, pet products etc. The Company has a sharp vision of establishing its name as top brand distributor in all their chosen markets globally. The Company sells products in vide range of categories such as Personal Care Appliances, Gourmet, Dry Fruits and Berries, Dry sheets, Health Care under its own private label Brand UMANAC.Historically, the Company started with manufacturing of Dyed and Blended yarns in Gujarat and Maharashtra. Presently with the Companys state of art technology and its insurmountable passion for excellence, the company is now spreading its wings in Marketing & Promotion of Baby care, Home & Kitchen and Beauty & Personal Care Appliances products through E commerce on Amazon as SOA (Selling on Amazon), PSP (Platinum Seller Program) & FBA (Fulfillment by Amazon). With more than 24000 products currently sold, they have now introduced their own Apparel brand in the Market.During the year 2018, the Company has been providing quality-controlled products to online customers at the best prices with the closest and fastest delivery times, maintaining in-stock availability to meet customer demands at the time that he needs it, lower the cost by benefiting from economies of scale, Innovate by way of creating e-commerce specific bundles/combos leading to lower cost of execution, Season/festival specific customized/personalized offerings which has created positive impact on the Companys vision.During the year 2021, the Company served products in categories such as Personal Care Appliances, Gourmet, Dry Fruits and Berries, Dry sheets, Health Care, etc. The Company is working in broad categories of products such as Baby Care, Domestic Appliances, Electronic, Gourmet, Home and Kitchen appliances, Luggage and Personal care appliances, pet food , pet accessories, personal care products etc. It is expanding in different area to exploit business opportunities such as GT/MT, Import, Export, exclusive tie-ups in B2B business models. It further has on- boarded Gourmet Products in Indian market from International Borders.