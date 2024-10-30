iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
OLYMPIA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that in terms of Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India Outcome of Board meeting held on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 for approval of Unaudited financial results for the quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024 and other agenda items (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
OLYMPIA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30 2024 and other items as per agenda of the Meeting. Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024, are attached with Limited Audited review Report. The Results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors in the respective meetings held on August 12, 2024 Outcome of Board meeting held on August 12, 2024 for approval of Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and other agenda items (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
OLYMPIA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that in terms of Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations 2015 a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday May 29 2024 at 5:00 PM (IST) at the registered office of the Company inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and other items as per agenda of the Meeting. Pursuant to Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report trading by Insiders this is to inform you that the Trading Window which has been closed for all directors officers designated employees and other connected person of the Company shall remain closed upto 48 (Forty Eight) hours after the declaration of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 at the Board Meeting of the Company to be held on May 29 2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Olympia Industries Limited, at its meeting held on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, has inter alia considered and approved the following business: 1) Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a statement showing Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024. 2) Auditors Report on Audited Financial Results for the year ended on March 31, 2024. 3) Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33 (3) (d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendments) Regulation, 2015 for unmodified Audit Report. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
OLYMPIA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that in terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday February 09 2024 at 5:00 PM at the registered office of the Company inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 and other items as per agenda of the Meeting. Pursuant to Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report trading by Insiders this is to inform you that the Trading Window which has been closed for all directors officers designated employees and other connected person of the Company shall remain closed upto 48 (Forty Eight) hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 at the Board Meeting of the Company to be held on 9th February 2024. The Board has considered & approved the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023 along with Limited Review Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

