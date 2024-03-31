To

The Members of

Olympic Cards Private Limited Report on the Audit of Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Olympic Cards Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statements of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("IND AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31st, 2024 and its loss, its cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

We refer the note 38.11 of the Financial Statements, regarding non confirmation of balances of Trade receivables, Trade payables, Advances from customers ans Advances to suppliers. Our audit procedures included requests for direct confirmations of balances of customers and suppliers to verify the balances owed to/by the Company as at year-end. Flowever, we were not provided with the details to obtain such confirmations. As a result, we are unable to conclude whether adjustments to the balances shown thereunder are required. Total Balances as on 31.03.2024 of Trade Receivables is Rs.337.34 lakhs, Trade Payables is Rs.1051.20 lakhs, Advance from Customers is Rs.279.59 lakhs and Advance to Suppliers is Rs. 83.68 lakhs, (refer note 38.11).

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with

the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Directors Report including Annexures to Directors Report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The report containing the other information as above us expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the reports containing the other information, if, based on the work performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to the Board of Directors and take necessary actions as per applicable laws and regulations.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the IND AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: •

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve

collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or where, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report

because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably outweigh the public interest of such communication.

Other Matter

The financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024, were audited by another auditor who expressed an unmodified opinion on those statements on 29th May 2024.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by

the Central Government of India in terms of sub-Section (11) of Section 143 of the

Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs

3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit except for the matters effected in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for except for the matters effected in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section and certain matters in respect of audit trail as stated in the paragraph 2(h)(vi) below;

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended except for the matters effected in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) The Qualifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith in respect of audit trail are as stated in the paragraph 2(b)

above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(i)(v) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with Section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act; and

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position, refer note no. 28

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31s March 2024.

(iv) With respect to clause (e) of Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended;

a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 38.7 to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 38.7 to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The company has not declared/paid any dividend during the year, hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

For Elias George & Co Chartered Accountants FRN: 000801S Solomon Jimmy Choolackal Partner Place: Chennai Membership No.245458 Date: 29-05-2024 UDIN: 2424548BKHISE1674

ANNEXURE-A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i)

(a)

(A) In our opinion, the Company has maintained records of Property Plant and Equipment. However, identification numbers and location of Property, Plant and Equipment are not maintained.

(B) In our opinion the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, the Management has physically verified the Property, Plant and Equipment during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) is disclosed in the Financial Statements and are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the books of account of the Company examined by us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024, for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(a) As explained to us, the inventories were physically verified during the year by an independent external Chartered Accountant. In our opinion, the frequency and methodology for verification of inventory needs to be strengthened. Based on the inventory verification report of the external Chartered Accountant, no discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and book records that were more than 10% in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 Crores in aggregate from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security.

The quarterly returns of statement filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are not in agreement with the books of accounts. However, we have not carried out specific audit of such statements. The details of such differences are as stated below.

Quarter As per Books As per statement provided to Bank Qi Rs. 28,40,95,439.60 Rs. 19,78,60,244.32 Q2 Rs. 27,03,13,439.95 Rs. 18,01,11,615.41 Q3 Rs. 26,45,09,737.79 Rs. 17,69,10,795.56 Q4 Rs. 25,40,01,080.39 Rs. 18,18,06,979.26

(iii)

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not made investments in, provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to Companies, firms, LLPs or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(a) & 3(iii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to Companies, Firms, LLPs, or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(c) to 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans to directors including entities in which they are interested and in respect of loans and advances given, investments made and, guarantees, and securities given have been complied by the Company.

(v) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit from the public or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from public during the year. We are informed by the management that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board, the National Company Law Tribunal, the Reserve Bank of India, any Court, or any other Tribunal.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii)

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, and on the basis of our examination, undisputed Statutory dues including GST, provident fund, Employees state Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, cess and any of the statutory dues as applicable have not been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities and there has been delays in large number of cases. Undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof which were outstanding on the last day of the Financial Year for a period of more than 6 months from the date they became payable:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rupees in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates(Financial Year) Employees State Insurance Act, 1948 ESI 1.58 2022-23 0.77 2023-24 Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 EPF 7.49 2022-23 5.74 2023-24 Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS 2.57 2023-24

(b) According to the records of the Company, there are no dues of income-tax,

sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues that have not been deposited on account of dispute, except the following:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rupees in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates(Financial Year) Forums where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand 22.35 2012-13 Joint Commissioner, Income Tax, Corporate Range - 5 Interest on Income Tax Demand 16.83 2012-13 Joint Commissioner, Income Tax, Corporate Range - 5 17.62 2013-14 Joint Commissioner, Income Tax, Corporate Range - 5 TNGST 2017, CGST 2017 Goods and Service Tax 133.68 2018-19 Deputy Commissioner of GST Appeals -1,Chennai

(viii) Based on our examination of the books and other records of the Company and based on the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix)

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, and records examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest to banks during the year. However, the Company has defaulted in repayment of Principal and interest in respect of a borrowing from a Financial Institution.

Details of overdue principal payment and overdue interest on borrowings from Financial Institutions which are reflected in the Financial Statements and which are outstanding as on 31st March 2024, are given below:

Nature of borrowing including debt securities Name of lender Amount not paid due on date Whether principal or interest No. of days delay or unpaid Remarks, if any. Loan Account Religare Enterprises Limited Rs. 22,38,381 Principal And Interest 90 days Declared as an NPA by the lender

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared as a wilful defaulter by any Bank or Financial Institutions.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilized the money raised by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie been utilized for long term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(a) According to the information and explanations provided by the management, the Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial

public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares / fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi)

(a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanation given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor / secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and based on the information and explanations provided by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv)

(a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided by the management, the Company has not entered into any non- cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in section 192 of Companies Act, 2013.

(xvi)

(a) In our opinion, the provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 are not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion, The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) In our opinion The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) As per the information and explanations given to us, there is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses in the current year amounting to Rs. 4.42 Croresand in the immediately preceding financial year amounting to Rs. 2.47 Crores.

(xviii) M/s MRC & Associates, the statutory auditors of the company have resigned with effect from 9th September 2023. As informed, there has been no objections or concerns raised by the said outgoing auditor.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. However, we state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and based on the information and explanations provided to us, requirements as stipulated by section 135 of the Companies act are not

applicable to the Company. Accordingly, Clause3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF OLYMPIC CARDS LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Olympic Cards Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting was operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my /our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.