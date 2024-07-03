iifl-logo-icon 1
Olympic Cards Ltd Share Price

4
(6.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:16:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.05
  • Day's High4.05
  • 52 Wk High5.08
  • Prev. Close3.76
  • Day's Low4
  • 52 Wk Low 2.53
  • Turnover (lac)0.08
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value2.07
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.52
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Olympic Cards Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Printing & Stationery

Open

4.05

Prev. Close

3.76

Turnover(Lac.)

0.08

Day's High

4.05

Day's Low

4

52 Week's High

5.08

52 Week's Low

2.53

Book Value

2.07

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.52

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Olympic Cards Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Olympic Cards Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Olympic Cards Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.77%

Non-Promoter- 39.22%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 39.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Olympic Cards Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.31

16.31

16.31

16.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-10.6

-9.58

-5.34

0.25

Net Worth

5.71

6.73

10.97

16.56

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

8.24

31.45

45.98

52.85

yoy growth (%)

-73.79

-31.58

-13

-2.37

Raw materials

-6.22

-24.82

-33.18

-36.57

As % of sales

75.55

78.92

72.17

69.19

Employee costs

-1.41

-2.73

-4.08

-3.42

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-6.12

-6.01

-2.92

-0.01

Depreciation

-2.31

-2.92

-3.17

-3.17

Tax paid

0.55

0.62

1.4

-1.67

Working capital

3.62

-11.92

-4.73

-0.5

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-73.79

-31.58

-13

-2.37

Op profit growth

367.09

-110.5

-41.43

20.75

EBIT growth

42.97

-155.57

-50.7

42.63

Net profit growth

3.32

255.17

-10.01

-45.27

No Record Found

Olympic Cards Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Doms Industries Ltd

DOMS

2,767.85

95.8416,797.3248.060.09423.14143.25

Navneet Education Ltd

NAVNETEDUL

145.35

143,288.013.251.79270.6385.47

Flair Writing Industries Ltd

FLAIR

287.65

27.193,031.731.970241.8989.81

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd

KOKUYOCMLN

131.8

61.31,322-10.630.38171.8929.61

Linc Ltd

LINC

158.25

26.03941.428.780.79134.6435.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Olympic Cards Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mohamed Faizal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

S Jarina

Independent Director

Alagarsamy Uthandan

Independent Director

N Sridharan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Olympic Cards Ltd

Summary

Olympic Cards Limited was initially established as a proprietary concern in November 1962 under the name of Olympia Paper & Stationery Stores. The Proprietary concern was later converted into a partnership firm in year 1974 and the Company was originally incorporated as Olympic Business Credits (Madras) Pvt Ltd on April 21, 1992. On March 22, 1995, the Company became a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Olympic Business Credits (Madras) Ltd. On June 2, 1998, the name of the Company was further changed to Olympic Cards Limited. The Company is mainly involved in manufacturing and trading of Wedding Invitation Cards, Greeting Cards, Visiting Cards, Office Envelopes, Cloth lined Covers, Student Notebooks, Account Books, Files, etc. The company is also involved in the trading of the items like Screen -Offset Inks. The company sells its products under the OLYMPIC brand. The company enjoys big share of the organized sector in the Southern Region of the country in the fields of Wedding Cards and other related products. Their products are used in various social occasions and also by businesses, schools, general consumers. The companys main manufacturing facility is set up at Vyasarpadi, Chennai. The company sells their products through Franchisees, Wholesalers, dealers as well as through its own sales force. Their major marketing set up is established at the companys registered office at Parrys, Chennai. They have their own 5 sales showrooms in Chennai city and one is
Company FAQs

What is the Olympic Cards Ltd share price today?

The Olympic Cards Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Olympic Cards Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Olympic Cards Ltd is ₹6.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Olympic Cards Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Olympic Cards Ltd is 0 and 1.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Olympic Cards Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Olympic Cards Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Olympic Cards Ltd is ₹2.53 and ₹5.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Olympic Cards Ltd?

Olympic Cards Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -11.23%, 3 Years at -5.10%, 1 Year at -17.00%, 6 Month at 9.30%, 3 Month at 8.67% and 1 Month at 5.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Olympic Cards Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Olympic Cards Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.77 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 39.23 %

