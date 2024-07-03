Summary

Olympic Cards Limited was initially established as a proprietary concern in November 1962 under the name of Olympia Paper & Stationery Stores. The Proprietary concern was later converted into a partnership firm in year 1974 and the Company was originally incorporated as Olympic Business Credits (Madras) Pvt Ltd on April 21, 1992. On March 22, 1995, the Company became a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Olympic Business Credits (Madras) Ltd. On June 2, 1998, the name of the Company was further changed to Olympic Cards Limited. The Company is mainly involved in manufacturing and trading of Wedding Invitation Cards, Greeting Cards, Visiting Cards, Office Envelopes, Cloth lined Covers, Student Notebooks, Account Books, Files, etc. The company is also involved in the trading of the items like Screen -Offset Inks. The company sells its products under the OLYMPIC brand. The company enjoys big share of the organized sector in the Southern Region of the country in the fields of Wedding Cards and other related products. Their products are used in various social occasions and also by businesses, schools, general consumers. The companys main manufacturing facility is set up at Vyasarpadi, Chennai. The company sells their products through Franchisees, Wholesalers, dealers as well as through its own sales force. Their major marketing set up is established at the companys registered office at Parrys, Chennai. They have their own 5 sales showrooms in Chennai city and one is

