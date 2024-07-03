SectorPrinting & Stationery
Open₹4.05
Prev. Close₹3.76
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.08
Day's High₹4.05
Day's Low₹4
52 Week's High₹5.08
52 Week's Low₹2.53
Book Value₹2.07
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.52
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.31
16.31
16.31
16.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.6
-9.58
-5.34
0.25
Net Worth
5.71
6.73
10.97
16.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
8.24
31.45
45.98
52.85
yoy growth (%)
-73.79
-31.58
-13
-2.37
Raw materials
-6.22
-24.82
-33.18
-36.57
As % of sales
75.55
78.92
72.17
69.19
Employee costs
-1.41
-2.73
-4.08
-3.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-6.12
-6.01
-2.92
-0.01
Depreciation
-2.31
-2.92
-3.17
-3.17
Tax paid
0.55
0.62
1.4
-1.67
Working capital
3.62
-11.92
-4.73
-0.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-73.79
-31.58
-13
-2.37
Op profit growth
367.09
-110.5
-41.43
20.75
EBIT growth
42.97
-155.57
-50.7
42.63
Net profit growth
3.32
255.17
-10.01
-45.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Doms Industries Ltd
DOMS
2,767.85
|95.84
|16,797.32
|48.06
|0.09
|423.14
|143.25
Navneet Education Ltd
NAVNETEDUL
145.35
|14
|3,288.01
|3.25
|1.79
|270.63
|85.47
Flair Writing Industries Ltd
FLAIR
287.65
|27.19
|3,031.7
|31.97
|0
|241.89
|89.81
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd
KOKUYOCMLN
131.8
|61.3
|1,322
|-10.63
|0.38
|171.89
|29.61
Linc Ltd
LINC
158.25
|26.03
|941.42
|8.78
|0.79
|134.64
|35.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mohamed Faizal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
S Jarina
Independent Director
Alagarsamy Uthandan
Independent Director
N Sridharan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Olympic Cards Ltd
Summary
Olympic Cards Limited was initially established as a proprietary concern in November 1962 under the name of Olympia Paper & Stationery Stores. The Proprietary concern was later converted into a partnership firm in year 1974 and the Company was originally incorporated as Olympic Business Credits (Madras) Pvt Ltd on April 21, 1992. On March 22, 1995, the Company became a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Olympic Business Credits (Madras) Ltd. On June 2, 1998, the name of the Company was further changed to Olympic Cards Limited. The Company is mainly involved in manufacturing and trading of Wedding Invitation Cards, Greeting Cards, Visiting Cards, Office Envelopes, Cloth lined Covers, Student Notebooks, Account Books, Files, etc. The company is also involved in the trading of the items like Screen -Offset Inks. The company sells its products under the OLYMPIC brand. The company enjoys big share of the organized sector in the Southern Region of the country in the fields of Wedding Cards and other related products. Their products are used in various social occasions and also by businesses, schools, general consumers. The companys main manufacturing facility is set up at Vyasarpadi, Chennai. The company sells their products through Franchisees, Wholesalers, dealers as well as through its own sales force. Their major marketing set up is established at the companys registered office at Parrys, Chennai. They have their own 5 sales showrooms in Chennai city and one is
Read More
The Olympic Cards Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Olympic Cards Ltd is ₹6.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Olympic Cards Ltd is 0 and 1.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Olympic Cards Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Olympic Cards Ltd is ₹2.53 and ₹5.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Olympic Cards Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -11.23%, 3 Years at -5.10%, 1 Year at -17.00%, 6 Month at 9.30%, 3 Month at 8.67% and 1 Month at 5.62%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.