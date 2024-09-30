|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|13 Oct 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|In pursuance of with Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 we informthat the following subjects have been approved by the Board of Directors in its meeting held to-day (13.10.2024) 1. The Board of Directors took on record the resignation letter dated 30.09.2024 received from Mr.K. Meyyanathan, (DIN:07845698), Independent Director due to his pre-occupation with effect from 30.09.2024. 2. On the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee held on 27.09.2024 the Board approved appointment of Mr. N. Sridharan (DIN: 01476574)as Independent Director of the company with effect from 6.11.2024 subject to approval in the ensuing Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 6.11.2024, 3.Board approved and fixed the date of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting as 06.11.2024. 4.Board approved the e-voting cut - off date as 30.10.2024 The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 12.00 hours and concluded at 13.45 hours. We wish to inform that the extraordinary General Meeting of our Company was convened on 6th November, 2024 at 16.00 hours through Video Conference (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2024) This is to reply to your email received by us on 28-10-2024 regarding the delay intimation of Record date; In this regard we wish to inform you that our Company has planned to conduct EGM on 6th November, 2024; this EGM is only for the purpose of approval of appointment of a new Independent Director from the shareholder at the EGM. And we wish to inform you that we are not conducting this EGM for any other purpose mentioned in regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 like declaration of Dividend and any other purpose mentioned in the above said SEBI Regulations. Hence we wish to withdraw this intimation (Record Date). (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 02.11.2024) Proceedings of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting held on 6.11.2024 submitted. Day & date Wednesday 6th November, 2024 Time of commencement of meeting : 16:00:00 hours Time of conclusion : 16:10:00 hours The EGM was held through video conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2024) We enclose herewith the voting results of the 1/2024-25 Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of our Company held on 06.11.2023 at 4.00 p.m. as per clause 44(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended, along with consolidated Scrutinizers Report for e-voting conducted in said EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)
|EGM
|9 Dec 2023
|18 Jan 2024
|The Board of Directors approved to conduct an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company on Thursday 18 January, 2024 for the above purpose. The Notice of EGM along with Explanatory Statement will be sent to the Stock Exchange and Membars shortly. In continuation of our letter NO,OCL/BSE/2023-24/99 the board of directors in their meeting held on 9th December fixed the date of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting on Thursday, 18th January, 2024. The Record date for the purpose of ensuing EGM is Thursday, 11th January, 2024. Kindly take the same on your record. In continuation of our letter No.OCL/BSE/2023-24/99 dated 9-12-2023 the board of directors in their meeting held on 9th December fixed the date of EGM on Thursday, 18th January, 2024. The dates of Book Closure for the purpose of ensuing EGM are Book closure starting date : 12th January, 2024 Book closure ending date : 18th January,, 2024 This is for your kind information. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.12.2023) The EGM of the company was convened on 18.01.2024 at 14:07 hours through Video Conference (VC)/other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Mr. N. Mohamed Faizal MD was unanimously elected as the chairman of the EGM and be presided over the meeting. With the requisite quorum being present, the chairperson called the meeting to order and conducted the proceedings. All the directors of the company attended the meeting through Video conference. Mrs M. Keerthana, Practicing Company Secretary the Srcruitinizer for the remote e-voting process were also present at hthe meeting through VC.The following resolutions werethen transacted at the meeting. Special Business Ordinary Resolutions 1 To appoint M/s Elias George & Co, Chartered Accountants as the Statutory Auditors. to fill the casual vacancy arised due to the resignation by M/s MRC & Associates, Chartered Accountants 2. To avail Loans from the Directors to the extent of Rs. 20 crores.. Day and date : Thursday, 18thJanuary, 2024 The EGM was held through video conferencing(VC)/Other Audio Visual means(OAVM). Time of commencement of meeting : 14:07:00 hours Time of conclusion : 14:13:04 hours; Directors present through Video conferencing; Mr. N. Mohamed Faizal (DIN:00269448) MD; Mrs. S. Jarina (DIN:00269434) (DIN:00269434) Non Executive director; Mr. Alagarsamy Uthandan (DIN:07847682) Independent director. Mr. K. Meyyanathan (DIN:07845698) Indepedent director Mr. S. Kuppan Company secretary (M. No.A31575) Mr. R. Dhanasekharan (CFO) Mr. Solomon Jimmy Choolackal Representing M/s Elias George & Co, Statutory Auditors (FRN: 000801S) The meeting was attended by 27 members through video conference (VC) Special Business-Ordinary Resolutions 1. To appoint M/s Elias George & Co C.A as statutory Auditors of the co. to fill the casual vacancy arised due to the resignation by M/s MRC & Associates, C.A. 2.. To avail Loans from the Director(s) to the extent of Rs. 20 crores. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.01.2024) We enclose herewith the details regarding the voting results on the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of our Company held on 18.01.2024 at 2.07 p.m as per clause 44(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for your kind perusal and records. We also enclose herewith declaration of results of the voting and report of the Scrutinizer of the results of voting. The above are being uploaded in the websites of the company. Pursuant to Section 108 and 109 of the companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20 and 21 of the companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, and Regulation 30 of the SEBII (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform that the following items of business were transacted and item No.1 & 2approved by the members with requisite majority at the EGM of the company held on Thursday, 18th January, 2024 at 2.07 p.m. The meeting held through video conferencing (VC)/other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Special Business-Ordinary Resolutions: 1. Appt of M/s Elias George & Co, Chartered Accountants, having (FRN:000801S) as the statutory Auditors of the company to fill the casual vacancy arised due to the resignation by M/s MRC & Associates, chartered Accountants (FRN:000400S) Act 2013-Ordinary Resolution. 2. To avail Loans from the Director(s) who are falling within the definition of Related Party under Regulation 2(1)(zb) of the Listing Regulations to the extent of Rs. 20 crores.-Oridinary Resolution. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.01.2024) Please find enclosed copy of the newspaper cuttings published in Business Standard-English and Makkal Kural Tamil in which published the results of e-voting of the extra ordinary General Meeting of our company held on 18th January, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.02.2024)
