|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
8.24
31.45
45.98
52.85
yoy growth (%)
-73.79
-31.58
-13
-2.37
Raw materials
-6.22
-24.82
-33.18
-36.57
As % of sales
75.55
78.92
72.17
69.19
Employee costs
-1.41
-2.73
-4.08
-3.42
As % of sales
17.19
8.69
8.87
6.47
Other costs
-3.01
-4.4
-3.78
-4.45
As % of sales (Other Cost)
36.53
14.01
8.24
8.42
Operating profit
-2.41
-0.51
4.92
8.4
OPM
-29.28
-1.64
10.7
15.9
Depreciation
-2.31
-2.92
-3.17
-3.17
Interest expense
-3.72
-4.33
-5.94
-6.12
Other income
2.33
1.76
1.27
0.88
Profit before tax
-6.12
-6.01
-2.92
-0.01
Taxes
0.55
0.62
1.4
-1.67
Tax rate
-9
-10.33
-48.12
16,224.96
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.56
-5.38
-1.51
-1.68
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-5.56
-5.38
-1.51
-1.68
yoy growth (%)
3.32
255.17
-10.01
-45.27
NPM
-67.55
-17.13
-3.3
-3.19
