Olympic Cards Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.76
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Olympic Cards Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

8.24

31.45

45.98

52.85

yoy growth (%)

-73.79

-31.58

-13

-2.37

Raw materials

-6.22

-24.82

-33.18

-36.57

As % of sales

75.55

78.92

72.17

69.19

Employee costs

-1.41

-2.73

-4.08

-3.42

As % of sales

17.19

8.69

8.87

6.47

Other costs

-3.01

-4.4

-3.78

-4.45

As % of sales (Other Cost)

36.53

14.01

8.24

8.42

Operating profit

-2.41

-0.51

4.92

8.4

OPM

-29.28

-1.64

10.7

15.9

Depreciation

-2.31

-2.92

-3.17

-3.17

Interest expense

-3.72

-4.33

-5.94

-6.12

Other income

2.33

1.76

1.27

0.88

Profit before tax

-6.12

-6.01

-2.92

-0.01

Taxes

0.55

0.62

1.4

-1.67

Tax rate

-9

-10.33

-48.12

16,224.96

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.56

-5.38

-1.51

-1.68

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-5.56

-5.38

-1.51

-1.68

yoy growth (%)

3.32

255.17

-10.01

-45.27

NPM

-67.55

-17.13

-3.3

-3.19

