Olympic Cards Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-6.12
-6.01
-2.92
-0.01
Depreciation
-2.31
-2.92
-3.17
-3.17
Tax paid
0.55
0.62
1.4
-1.67
Working capital
3.62
-11.92
-4.73
-0.5
Other operating items
Operating
-4.26
-20.23
-9.42
-5.36
Capital expenditure
-6.06
-11.15
12.95
-1.59
Free cash flow
-10.32
-31.38
3.52
-6.95
Equity raised
11.63
26.23
33.08
36.45
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
25.9
15.35
21.97
8.75
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
27.21
10.2
58.58
38.24
