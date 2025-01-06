iifl-logo-icon 1
Olympic Cards Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.76
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Olympic Cards Ltd

Olympic Cards FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-6.12

-6.01

-2.92

-0.01

Depreciation

-2.31

-2.92

-3.17

-3.17

Tax paid

0.55

0.62

1.4

-1.67

Working capital

3.62

-11.92

-4.73

-0.5

Other operating items

Operating

-4.26

-20.23

-9.42

-5.36

Capital expenditure

-6.06

-11.15

12.95

-1.59

Free cash flow

-10.32

-31.38

3.52

-6.95

Equity raised

11.63

26.23

33.08

36.45

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

25.9

15.35

21.97

8.75

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

27.21

10.2

58.58

38.24

