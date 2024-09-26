iifl-logo-icon 1
Olympic Cards Ltd AGM

3.74
(1.08%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Olympic Cards CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM26 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
PURSUANAT SEBI LODR REG 34 PLEASE FIND ENCLOSED ANNUAL REPOR FOR T 2023-24. Proceedings of 32nd Annual General meeting of the company held on 26.09.2024. Day & date : Thursday. 26th September. 2024. The 32nd AGM was held through video conferencing/other Audiovisual Means. The meeting wsas attended by 31 members through video conference. The following business were transacted 1 Adoption of Audited Financial results. 2. Appointement of a director in pace of Mrs S. Jarina who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers herself for re-appt. 3. Appointment of Statutory Auditor M/s Subramanian & Associates, Chartered Accountants for the period of 5 consecutive years from conclusion of this AGM. 4. Re-appt of Mr.N. Mohamed Faizal as MD for a period of 3 years from 26th November, 2024. 5. Approval of Related party Transactions. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 34(1)(b) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 please find enclosed Revised Annual Report for the year 2023-24 of our company due to typographical errors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)

