Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

OLYMPIC CARDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Confir of min of previous BM;Register of Contracts; Review&Appl of RPT; Taking on record Min AC etc.;Review of performance &Appl of unaudited results for 30.9.24;;major compliances filed under Listing obligations; Review of Comp Report pertaining to all laws; To record the dues payable to statutory authorities;;;Taking on record various notificationscir etc.; Appl Loan(s) from Director;Any other Matter. In pursuance of Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, The Board of Directors at its meeting held on November 14, 2024 have approved/noted the following items: 1).The Unaudited Financial Results comprising of Balance Sheets of the Company as at 30th September 2024, the Statement of Profit & Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the Quarter and half year ended on that date along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors of the Company, as required under Regulation 33 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 205 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024) Revised outcome - Errata in the outcome In continuation of our letter No. OCL/BSE/2024-25/82 date November 14,2024 we wish to inform that there were typographical errors in the financial results uploaded by us in the pdf format as shown below. 1. In the outcome covering letter, sl no.2, in line no.2 the existing word during the year 2023-24 shall be read as during the year 2024-25. 2. In the attachment Annexure-1- Financial results 6 columns page, in the below left side last line the existing word Dated : 14th September, 2024 shall be read as Dated : 14th November, 2024. This is for you kind information and record. We have attached corrected file. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.11.2024)

OLYMPIC CARDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Leave of absence; Confirmation of the minutes of the previous Board Meeting ; . Taking on record the Minutes of meetings of the previous NRC meeting ; To take on record resignation of Independent Director and to appoint a new Independent Director in the casual vacancy ; To approve date and Notice of EGM; To fix Record Date etc for the EGM; Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. In pursuance of with Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 we informthat the following subjects have been approved by the Board of Directors in its meeting held to-day (13.10.2024) 1. The Board of Directors took on record the resignation letter dated 30.09.2024 received from Mr.K. Meyyanathan, (DIN:07845698), Independent Director due to his pre-occupation with effect from 30.09.2024. 2. On the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee held on 27.09.2024 the Board approved appointment of Mr. N. Sridharan (DIN: 01476574)as Independent Director of the company with effect from 6.11.2024 subject to approval in the ensuing Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 6.11.2024, 3.Board approved and fixed the date of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting as 06.11.2024. 4.Board approved the e-voting cut - off date as 30.10.2024 The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 12.00 hours and concluded at 13.45 hours. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.10.2024)

1. In pursuance of Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we are sending herewith the textual matter of Unaudited Financial Results(Standalone) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 . 2. The Board of Directors has approved the Notice of 32ndAnnual General Meeting and Boards Report for the year 2023-24. 3.The Board took on record the Secretarial Audit Report for the year 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024) A.G.M. & Quarterly Results This is to inform that M/s Subramanian & Associates, Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm Registration No. 012360S), was appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company in the board meeting held on 14-08-2024. We have enclosed the Annexure I and Annexure II for your kind information. In continuation of our letter No OCL/BSE/2024-25/44 dated August 14, 2024 we wish to inform that there were typographical errors in the financial results uploaded by us in the pdf format as shown below. 1. In Item No.9 of line No.2 (page No.2) the year 2023-24 shall be read as 2024-25 2 In the Financial Statement page No.2 ( Newspaper publication statement) in the heading para, line no. 5 the word Extract of Audited Financial Results (Standalone) shall be read as Extract of UnAudited Financial Results (Standalone) 3. In the Financial Statement page No.2 ( Newspaper publication statement) in the Notes No.2, in last line the word (www.cmmh.in) shall be read as www.oclwed.com Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.08.2024)

OLYMPIC CARDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Confir of min of previous BM;Register of Contracts;SS Gen consent for UPSI; Review&Appl of RPT; Taking on record Min AC etc.;Review of performance &Appl of Audited results for 2023-24; To approve Cash Flow; note of Draft Auditors Report ; approval of transfer to Reserve; Discus on div;To take note of the SAR;Apl of;Taking on Cap Audit Report, C.G. Report, S/H pattern, Inv Griev Report, SDD Report & cert Reg.7(3) & Reg 40(9);Review of Co policies; Taking on record annual decl.(s) by the Directors; Taking on record CEO/CFO Cert.;Taking on record various notifications,cir, etc.;Review of Comp Report pertaining to all laws; Review of functioning of WBM.; Review of performance & effectiveness of Int. Audit, Evaluation of Int fin controls, Risk Mgt System; Appl Loan(s) from Directors; Riv of salary to CS;Any other Matter. OLYMPIC CARDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Confir of min of previous BM;Register of Contracts;SS Gen consent for UPSI; Review&Appl of RPT; Taking on record Min AC etc.;Review of performance &Appl of Audited results for 2023-24; To approve Cash Flow; note of Draft Auditors Report ; approval of transfer to Reserve; Discus on div;To take note of the SAR;Apl of;Taking on Cap Audit Report, C.G. Report, S/H pattern, Inv Griev Report, SDD Report & cert Reg.7(3) & Reg 40(9);Review of Co policies; Taking on record annual decl.(s) by the Directors; Taking on record CEO/CFO Cert.;Taking on record various notifications,cir, etc.;Review of Comp Report pertaining to all laws; Review of functioning of WBM.; Review of performance & effectiveness of Int. Audit, Evaluation of Int fin controls, Risk Mgt System; Appl Loan(s) from Directors; Riv of salary to CS;Any other Matter. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report and declaration regarding the Auditors Report with the modified opinion pursuant to the Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI Circular No.CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016, dated May 27, 2016 is enclosed herewith. 1.The approved Audited Financial Results along with audit report for the year ended 31st March, 2024 and declaration on the report of auditors with Auditors Qualifications modified opinion are enclosed as Annexure. 2. The Company is mainly in the business of Paper and Paper Products. Hence there is no separate reportable segment as per Accounting Standard 17 issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. 3.The Board of Directors has not recommended any Dividend for the year 2023-24. Read less.. Pursuant to regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) regulations, 2014. this is to inform you that the board of directors of Olympic Cards Limited in its meeting held today 29-5-2024 approved the Audited Financial results of the company for quarter/Financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. copy of Audited financial results along with Auditor report and declaration regarding the Auditorss report with the modified opinion. The Board has not recommended any Dividend for the year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Revised Outcome -In continuation of our letter No OCL BSE 2024-25/19 dated May 29, 2024 that there were typographical errors in the finl res uploaded by us in the pdf format as shown below. In line No.2 of para No.2 - the word unmodified shall be read as modified In line No.6 of para No.3 - the word unmodified shall be read as modified Further in the heading Statement of Audited financial results for the quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 including Newspaper publication sheet shall be replaced with new sheets attached herewith since the figures were missing. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/06/2024)

