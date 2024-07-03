Olympic Cards Ltd Summary

Olympic Cards Limited was initially established as a proprietary concern in November 1962 under the name of Olympia Paper & Stationery Stores. The Proprietary concern was later converted into a partnership firm in year 1974 and the Company was originally incorporated as Olympic Business Credits (Madras) Pvt Ltd on April 21, 1992. On March 22, 1995, the Company became a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Olympic Business Credits (Madras) Ltd. On June 2, 1998, the name of the Company was further changed to Olympic Cards Limited. The Company is mainly involved in manufacturing and trading of Wedding Invitation Cards, Greeting Cards, Visiting Cards, Office Envelopes, Cloth lined Covers, Student Notebooks, Account Books, Files, etc. The company is also involved in the trading of the items like Screen -Offset Inks. The company sells its products under the OLYMPIC brand. The company enjoys big share of the organized sector in the Southern Region of the country in the fields of Wedding Cards and other related products. Their products are used in various social occasions and also by businesses, schools, general consumers. The companys main manufacturing facility is set up at Vyasarpadi, Chennai. The company sells their products through Franchisees, Wholesalers, dealers as well as through its own sales force. Their major marketing set up is established at the companys registered office at Parrys, Chennai. They have their own 5 sales showrooms in Chennai city and one is situated at Coimbatore. They have also appointed a fleet of agents and franchisees all over Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala. They are also having dealers in the countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, Dubai and Sri Lanka to sell their products. Presently, the Company also has more than 75 dealers all over India and overseas.During the year 1998-99, the company opened two retail outlets in Chennai at 195, N.S.C Bose Road and 23, Anderson Street. Also, they opened their first retail outlet at Coimbatore.During the year 1999-2000, the company launched the new products, namely Vergo Print Cards, Political Leaders Cards and Paper Carry Bags. During the year 2003-04, they purchased land at Vyasarpadi Industrial Estate for the purpose of setting up of factory. During the year 2003-04, they launched Metallic Coated Cards.During the year 2005-06, the company opened their third retail outlet in Chennai at Kodambakkam. Also, they launched Multi-Colour Card with Mat & Gloss Laminated Finish. During the year 2007-08, the company opened their fourth retail outlet in Chennai at Thiruvanmiyur. During the year 2007-08, the company launched new products namely, Wedding Cards with Zari Powder Coating and Cards with UV Coating.During the year 2008-09, the company launched two new types of cards namely, Scroll Type cards made up of Velvet Cloth and Non-Woven Cards. During the year 2009-10, the company opened their fifth retail outlet in Chennai at T. Nagar. They launched new products namely, Decorated Cards (with Materials such as Bindhi, Metal Stickers, Diamonds and other Ornaments), Card embedded with Musical Chips containing pre-recorded slogans and Box Type Cards containing Dry Fruits and Chocolates.In March 2012, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 77,89,800 Equity Shares by raising equity capital from public aggregating to Rs 23.36 Crore.