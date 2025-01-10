To,

The Members of

OLYMPIC OIL INDUSTRIES LIMITED Report on the standalone Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of OLYMPIC OIL INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31,2024, and the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (Collectively referred to as standalone financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its LOSS (financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

a. In the case of the balance sheet, of the state of affairs of the company as at 31st March 2024, and

b. In the case of the statement of profit and loss, of the LOSS (financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and

c. In the case of the cash flow statement, of the cash flow statement for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are auditor of the Company in accordance with the Code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. As stated in Note no. 6 to the financial statement the sundry debtors as at the end of the year of Rs. 316.52 crore includes over dues receivable due to credit impaired of Rs. 316.52 crore and as per Note no. 3 & Note no. 8 in respect of non-current investment & loan to related parties of Rs. 4.10 crore & Rs. 45.08 crore respectively being considered doubtful and recoverable by the management for which no provision has been made.

In the absence of confirmation and liquidity constraints facing by the parties due to which these may not be able to realize. In the absence of sufficient appropriate audit evidence, we are unable to comment upon the carrying value of non current investment, loans to related parties and trade receivable and recoverability of the aforesaid dues and consequential impact, if any on the accompanying financial statement and Note no. 13 regarding credit facilities from banks became Non-Performance assets during the earlier year and forensic audit has been carried for the working of the company and interest has not been provided since August 2018 being NPA, amount of interest is uncertain. Pending the ultimate outcome of this matter which is presently unascertainable hence no adjustment has been made

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance. in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and informing our opinion thereon.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Emphasis of Matter We draw attention to:

Note no. 35 regarding net worth of the company has been fully eroded and no business operation accounts since FY 2019-20, but accounts are prepared on going concern basis.

Further the Company has defaulted in repayment of principal and interest payable to Bankers in respect of working capital facilities which indicate existence of liquidity stress and material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. However, the management is hopeful to meet the Companys financial obligation and continuing business operations. Having regards to this, financial statements have been prepared on the basis of going concern. Hence no adjustments have been made to the carrying value of Assets and Liabilities of the Company.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive Income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the. Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related. to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Boards of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing (SAs), We exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due. to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) of the Act, We are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we am required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes In Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standard), Rules 2016.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial Reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, Refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii) The Company did not have any long term contract including derivative contract; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise;

iii) There has not been any occasion in case of the Company during the year under report to transfer any sums to the investor education and protection fund. The question of delay in transferring such sums does not arise.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigation which would impact its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There was no amount which were required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company.

iv. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Holding Company or its subsidiary companies incorporated in India to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

i. directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Holding Company or its subsidiary companies incorporated in India or ii. Provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Holding Company or its subsidiary companies incorporated in India from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Holding Company or its subsidiary companies incorporated in India shall:

a) directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the funding parties or

b) Provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (d)(i) and d(ii) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not proposed or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1,2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

ANNEXURE A TO AUDITORS REPORT

1. a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. The company has not capitalized any intangible assets in the books of the Company and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the order is not applicable to the Company.The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

b) Property, Plant and Equipment have not been physically verified by the management during the year and discrepancies if any will be adjusted as and when physical verification is carried out.

c) There is no immovable property held by the company and accordingly the requirement to report on clause 3 (i)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets during the year ended 31.03.2024.

e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

2. The company has no inventory as there is no business, hence the requirement to report on clause 3 (ii)(a) and 3 (ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

3. a) As informed to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured and made any investment to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year. However, there is an outstanding of Rs. 49.18 Crores at the end of the year, as stated in Note No. 3 & 8 of the financial statement.

b) In absence of specific return documents regarding terms and conditions of such loans and advances, investment made, we are unable to comment whether these are prejudicial to the interest of the company. However, interest as well as principal are not realized during the year.

c) In absence of specific stipulation regarding repayment of loans and advances made, we are unable to comment whether these are overdue or not, however it is said that these are overdue as well as interest and principal.

d) As informed to us, the loans and advances amounting to Rs. 45.08 Crores are overdue for more than 1 year. It is said that the company is trying to recover the same for which no provision has been made.

e) As informed to us, no loans have been renewed or extended during the year.

f) Loans and advances outstanding of Rs. 45.08 crores as stated in para 3(d) above and in our opinion, these are considered doubtful for which no provision has been made and amount is unascertained.

4. According to information and explanation given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security.

5. The company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable to the company.

6. The company is not in the business of sale of any goods or provision of such services as prescribed under sub section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the company.

7. a) The company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

b) There are no dues of Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

8. The company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

9. a) The company has defaulted in repayment of loans/borrowings as well as interest thereon to Indian overseas bank and Oriental bank of commerce of Rs. 68.75 Crores as stated in note no. 13 of the financial statements.

b) The company has been declared willful defaulter by Indian overseas bank and Oriental bank of commerce during the last year.

c) The company has not obtained any loans/borrowings during the year. However, these loans have become NPA since FY 20182019. The company has been declared willful defaulter on the basis of forensic audit conducted for the period FY 2012-2013 to FY 2017-2018. As informed to us the matter is subjudice hence we are unable to comment thereon.

d) The company did not raise any funds during the year hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(d) of the order is not applicable to the company.

e) On overall examination of the financial statements of the company, the company do not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(e) of the order is not applicable to the company.

f) On overall examination of the financial statements of the company, the company do not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable to the company.

10. a) The company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer/further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable to the company

b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of the shares fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under the audit hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable to the company.

11. a) No fraud/material fraud by the company or no fraud/ material fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) During the year, no report under sub-Section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the (Cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us) in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 with the Central Government.

c) As represented by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

12. The company is not a Nidhi company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report onclause 3(xii)(a) to (c) of the order is not applicable to the company.

13. Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. The company has not implemented internal audit system as there is no business since FY 2019-2020.

15. The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the order is not applicable to the company

16. a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(a) of the order is not applicable to the company.

b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c) The company is not a Core Investment company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable to the company.

d) There is no other Core Investment company part of the group. Hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the order is not applicable to the company.

17. The company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 49.50 lacs in the current financial year, since there was no business during the year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the requirement to report on clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financialliabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, and based on our examinations of the evidence supporting the assumptions, we believe that there is a material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet and there is no assurance as of the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report.

20. As there is no business operation and the company has eroded its net worth fully, hence the compliance of provisions of second proviso to sub section (5) & (6) of Section 135 of the companies act,2013 regarding corporate social responsibility is not applicable to the company.

Annexure "B" To The Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Olympic Oil Industries Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.