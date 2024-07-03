Summary

Olympic Oil Industries Limited was incorporated in July, 1980. The Company is engaged in the trading of various commodities like Yellow Peas, Rapeseed Meal, Paper, Crude Palm Oil, Polythene Bags, Inverters, Heavy Equipments, Brazilian Soyabean, PCs, Soyabean Oil, Pulses etc. Also, it is engaged in trading of computer peripherals and accessories and it procures/markets in the South East Asia, Africa and the Middle East and Other countries. The strength of the Company lies in the efficient and economical supply and transportation of goods virtually to any point across India and the globe.The Company is focused on trading in various Agro products in India and internationally. The Company has been trading and merchandising Oilseeds, Grains, Pulses, Spices, and various agro based products in all the principal world markets. Capitalizing on Indias vast geographical spread and range of seasons, Olympic has provided quality range of products, to its buyers all over India. The Company is present in every aspect of trade of bulk agro commodities from importing, selling domestically, to exporting and doing third country trade.

