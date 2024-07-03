iifl-logo-icon 1
Olympic Oil Industries Ltd Share Price

36.9
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open38.06
  • Day's High38.06
  • 52 Wk High62.18
  • Prev. Close38.84
  • Day's Low36.9
  • 52 Wk Low 16.66
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-79.09
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10.52
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Olympic Oil Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

38.06

Prev. Close

38.84

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

38.06

Day's Low

36.9

52 Week's High

62.18

52 Week's Low

16.66

Book Value

-79.09

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.52

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Olympic Oil Industries Ltd Corporate Action

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2024

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Olympic Oil Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Olympic Oil Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:58 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.12%

Non-Promoter- 75.87%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 75.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Olympic Oil Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.85

2.85

2.85

2.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-25.26

-24.77

-24.3

-23.92

Net Worth

-22.41

-21.92

-21.45

-21.07

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

1,233.69

1,211.07

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

1.86

-38.72

Raw materials

0

0

-1,190.57

-1,207.6

As % of sales

0

0

96.5

99.71

Employee costs

-0.18

-0.61

-0.74

-0.8

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.29

-9.98

2.79

9.03

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.07

-0.15

-0.22

Tax paid

-0.12

-0.07

-0.89

-3.31

Working capital

-2.43

-2.53

55.33

5.28

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

1.86

-38.72

Op profit growth

-66.21

-112.43

4,831.27

-98.94

EBIT growth

-124.19

-111.41

-15.25

-47.09

Net profit growth

-101.69

-629.39

-66.74

-33.46

No Record Found

Olympic Oil Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Olympic Oil Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Arvind Srivastava

Whole-time Director

Nipun Verma

Non Executive Director

Poonam Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mansi Bajpai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Olympic Oil Industries Ltd

Summary

Olympic Oil Industries Limited was incorporated in July, 1980. The Company is engaged in the trading of various commodities like Yellow Peas, Rapeseed Meal, Paper, Crude Palm Oil, Polythene Bags, Inverters, Heavy Equipments, Brazilian Soyabean, PCs, Soyabean Oil, Pulses etc. Also, it is engaged in trading of computer peripherals and accessories and it procures/markets in the South East Asia, Africa and the Middle East and Other countries. The strength of the Company lies in the efficient and economical supply and transportation of goods virtually to any point across India and the globe.The Company is focused on trading in various Agro products in India and internationally. The Company has been trading and merchandising Oilseeds, Grains, Pulses, Spices, and various agro based products in all the principal world markets. Capitalizing on Indias vast geographical spread and range of seasons, Olympic has provided quality range of products, to its buyers all over India. The Company is present in every aspect of trade of bulk agro commodities from importing, selling domestically, to exporting and doing third country trade.
Company FAQs

What is the Olympic Oil Industries Ltd share price today?

The Olympic Oil Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹36.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Olympic Oil Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Olympic Oil Industries Ltd is ₹10.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Olympic Oil Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Olympic Oil Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Olympic Oil Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Olympic Oil Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Olympic Oil Industries Ltd is ₹16.66 and ₹62.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Olympic Oil Industries Ltd?

Olympic Oil Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.96%, 3 Years at -0.39%, 1 Year at 133.13%, 6 Month at -26.40%, 3 Month at -8.09% and 1 Month at -15.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Olympic Oil Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Olympic Oil Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 24.13 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 75.87 %

