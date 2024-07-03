Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹38.06
Prev. Close₹38.84
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹38.06
Day's Low₹36.9
52 Week's High₹62.18
52 Week's Low₹16.66
Book Value₹-79.09
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.52
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.85
2.85
2.85
2.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-25.26
-24.77
-24.3
-23.92
Net Worth
-22.41
-21.92
-21.45
-21.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
1,233.69
1,211.07
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
1.86
-38.72
Raw materials
0
0
-1,190.57
-1,207.6
As % of sales
0
0
96.5
99.71
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.61
-0.74
-0.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.29
-9.98
2.79
9.03
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.07
-0.15
-0.22
Tax paid
-0.12
-0.07
-0.89
-3.31
Working capital
-2.43
-2.53
55.33
5.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
1.86
-38.72
Op profit growth
-66.21
-112.43
4,831.27
-98.94
EBIT growth
-124.19
-111.41
-15.25
-47.09
Net profit growth
-101.69
-629.39
-66.74
-33.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Arvind Srivastava
Whole-time Director
Nipun Verma
Non Executive Director
Poonam Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mansi Bajpai
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Olympic Oil Industries Ltd
Summary
Olympic Oil Industries Limited was incorporated in July, 1980. The Company is engaged in the trading of various commodities like Yellow Peas, Rapeseed Meal, Paper, Crude Palm Oil, Polythene Bags, Inverters, Heavy Equipments, Brazilian Soyabean, PCs, Soyabean Oil, Pulses etc. Also, it is engaged in trading of computer peripherals and accessories and it procures/markets in the South East Asia, Africa and the Middle East and Other countries. The strength of the Company lies in the efficient and economical supply and transportation of goods virtually to any point across India and the globe.The Company is focused on trading in various Agro products in India and internationally. The Company has been trading and merchandising Oilseeds, Grains, Pulses, Spices, and various agro based products in all the principal world markets. Capitalizing on Indias vast geographical spread and range of seasons, Olympic has provided quality range of products, to its buyers all over India. The Company is present in every aspect of trade of bulk agro commodities from importing, selling domestically, to exporting and doing third country trade.
The Olympic Oil Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹36.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Olympic Oil Industries Ltd is ₹10.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Olympic Oil Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Olympic Oil Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Olympic Oil Industries Ltd is ₹16.66 and ₹62.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Olympic Oil Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.96%, 3 Years at -0.39%, 1 Year at 133.13%, 6 Month at -26.40%, 3 Month at -8.09% and 1 Month at -15.86%.
