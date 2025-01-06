iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Olympic Oil Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

36.9
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Olympic Oil Industries Ltd

Olympic Oil Ind. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.29

-9.98

2.79

9.03

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.07

-0.15

-0.22

Tax paid

-0.12

-0.07

-0.89

-3.31

Working capital

-2.43

-2.53

55.33

5.28

Other operating items

Operating

-2.3

-12.67

57.08

10.77

Capital expenditure

0

-0.07

0.01

-0.21

Free cash flow

-2.3

-12.74

57.09

10.56

Equity raised

-48.18

21.65

67.54

56.1

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

217.82

163.48

53.22

-0.6

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

167.33

172.38

177.85

66.06

Olympic Oil Ind. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Olympic Oil Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.