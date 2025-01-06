Olympic Oil Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.29
-9.98
2.79
9.03
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.07
-0.15
-0.22
Tax paid
-0.12
-0.07
-0.89
-3.31
Working capital
-2.43
-2.53
55.33
5.28
Other operating items
Operating
-2.3
-12.67
57.08
10.77
Capital expenditure
0
-0.07
0.01
-0.21
Free cash flow
-2.3
-12.74
57.09
10.56
Equity raised
-48.18
21.65
67.54
56.1
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
217.82
163.48
53.22
-0.6
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
167.33
172.38
177.85
66.06
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.