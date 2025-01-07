Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
1,233.69
1,211.07
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
1.86
-38.72
Raw materials
0
0
-1,190.57
-1,207.6
As % of sales
0
0
96.5
99.71
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.61
-0.74
-0.8
As % of sales
0
0
0.06
0.06
Other costs
-0.21
-0.56
-32.84
-2.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
2.66
0.2
Operating profit
-0.4
-1.18
9.53
0.19
OPM
0
0
0.77
0.01
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.07
-0.15
-0.22
Interest expense
0
-8.77
-7.82
-3.49
Other income
0.73
0.04
1.23
12.55
Profit before tax
0.29
-9.98
2.79
9.03
Taxes
-0.12
-0.07
-0.89
-3.31
Tax rate
-41.81
0.77
-31.94
-36.72
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.17
-10.06
1.9
5.71
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.17
-10.06
1.9
5.71
yoy growth (%)
-101.69
-629.39
-66.74
-33.46
NPM
0
0
0.15
0.47
No Record Found
