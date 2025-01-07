iifl-logo-icon 1
Olympic Oil Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

35.07
(-4.96%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

1,233.69

1,211.07

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

1.86

-38.72

Raw materials

0

0

-1,190.57

-1,207.6

As % of sales

0

0

96.5

99.71

Employee costs

-0.18

-0.61

-0.74

-0.8

As % of sales

0

0

0.06

0.06

Other costs

-0.21

-0.56

-32.84

-2.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

2.66

0.2

Operating profit

-0.4

-1.18

9.53

0.19

OPM

0

0

0.77

0.01

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.07

-0.15

-0.22

Interest expense

0

-8.77

-7.82

-3.49

Other income

0.73

0.04

1.23

12.55

Profit before tax

0.29

-9.98

2.79

9.03

Taxes

-0.12

-0.07

-0.89

-3.31

Tax rate

-41.81

0.77

-31.94

-36.72

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.17

-10.06

1.9

5.71

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.17

-10.06

1.9

5.71

yoy growth (%)

-101.69

-629.39

-66.74

-33.46

NPM

0

0

0.15

0.47

