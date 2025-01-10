iifl-logo-icon 1
Olympic Oil Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

37.73
(0.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.85

2.85

2.85

2.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-25.26

-24.77

-24.3

-23.92

Net Worth

-22.41

-21.92

-21.45

-21.07

Minority Interest

Debt

107.22

107.22

107.2

107.56

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.12

Total Liabilities

84.81

85.3

85.75

86.61

Fixed Assets

0.07

0.07

0.08

0.1

Intangible Assets

Investments

4.1

4.1

4.1

4.1

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.12

Networking Capital

80.33

80.81

81.26

81.67

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

316.52

316.52

316.52

316.87

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

45.17

45.56

45.97

46.1

Sundry Creditors

-208.91

-208.79

-208.79

-208.82

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-72.45

-72.47

-72.44

-72.48

Cash

0.31

0.32

0.33

0.62

Total Assets

84.81

85.3

85.77

86.61

