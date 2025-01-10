Olympic Oil Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.85
2.85
2.85
2.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-25.26
-24.77
-24.3
-23.92
Net Worth
-22.41
-21.92
-21.45
-21.07
Minority Interest
Debt
107.22
107.22
107.2
107.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.12
Total Liabilities
84.81
85.3
85.75
86.61
Fixed Assets
0.07
0.07
0.08
0.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.1
4.1
4.1
4.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.12
Networking Capital
80.33
80.81
81.26
81.67
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
316.52
316.52
316.52
316.87
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
45.17
45.56
45.97
46.1
Sundry Creditors
-208.91
-208.79
-208.79
-208.82
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-72.45
-72.47
-72.44
-72.48
Cash
0.31
0.32
0.33
0.62
Total Assets
84.81
85.3
85.77
86.61
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.