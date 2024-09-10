|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|Intimation under Regulation 30 and 47 of SEBI LODR-Newspaper Advertisements of Notice to Members of the Company regarding 44th Annual General Meeting to be held through Video Conference VC/ other audio visual means OAVM and other related information Copy of Newspaper advertisements published on 10th September, 2024 intimating details of AGM and E- Voting Facility enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.09.2024) Summary of proceedings under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015 enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)
