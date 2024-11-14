iifl-logo-icon 1
Olympic Oil Industries Ltd Board Meeting

Olympic Oil Ind. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
OLYMPIC OIL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on November 14, 2024 (commenced on 02.00 p.m. and concluded at 02.30 p.m.) has considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Further, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we are enclosing herewith Un-Audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
OLYMPIC OIL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on August 14, 2024 (commenced on 03.00 p.m and concluded at 04.00 p.m) has considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Further, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we are enclosing herewith Un-Audited financial results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 and Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors on the Un-audited Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
OLYMPIC OIL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Please note that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Tuesday, May 30, 2024 (commenced on 05:30 P.M. and concluded at 06:20 P.M.) has considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. Further, pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 please find enclosed Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 along with Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications for the financial Year ended March 31, 2024 and Statutory Auditors Report on the financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
OLYMPIC OIL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for quarter and Nine- months ended 31st December 2023. Please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on February 10, 2024 (commenced on 02.00 p.m and concluded at 02.30 p.m) has considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Further, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we are enclosing herewith Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended and nine months ended December 31, 2023 and Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors on the Un-audited Financial results for the quarter ended and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

