Omansh Enterprises Ltd Summary

Omansh Enterprises Limited was incorporated on March 20, 1974. The Company is engaged in the business of trading in cloth, clothing, fabrics, ceramic utensils and pottery items in India. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) vide its order dated 31 January, 2024, ordered commencement of Corporate InsolvencyResolution Process (CIRP) for the Company. Further vide its order dated 29 February, 2024, the Honble NCLT sanctioned the Resolution Plan on February 29, 2024. During the year 2023-24, the Company has altered its Memorandum of Association to establish and carry on directly or indirectly all or any industry, trade or business of preparing, mining, quarrying. boring, digging of granite stone, sand, cutting, polishing, processing, treating, importing, exporting of all types of marble, granite, late rite, lime stone, sand stone, slabs, tiles and other building material and color stones of every description and type, including setting, processing, trading or dealing into waste and by products arising from the mining or processing of marbles and color stones.ii) To carry on the business as promoters, developers, investors of; or to construct, erect, develop, furnish, improve, modify, alter, maintain,remove, replace any residential flats, dwelling houses, farm houses, commercial buildings/accommodations, PGs, offices, shops, hotels,motels, recreational centers, and for these purposes, to purchase, sell, take on lease, or otherwise acquire and hold any rights or interests therein or connected therewith of any land for any tenure or description wherever situate and/or to acquire, buy, sell, traffic, speculate any land, house, residential flats, farm houses, commercial buildings/accommodations, shops, offices. hotels, motels, recreational centers, or any other immovable properties of any kind, tenure, and any interest therein for investment or resale purposes.