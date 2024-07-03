iifl-logo-icon 1
Omansh Enterprises Ltd Share Price

4.52
(1.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

  Open 4.52
  Day's High 4.52
  52 Wk High 4.44
  Prev. Close 4.44
  Day's Low 4.52
  52 Wk Low 0.48
  Turnover (lac) 0
  P/E 0
  Face Value 2
  Book Value 4.75
  EPS 0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 2.27
  Div. Yield 0
No Records Found

Omansh Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

4.52

Prev. Close

4.44

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

4.52

Day's Low

4.52

52 Week's High

4.44

52 Week's Low

0.48

Book Value

4.75

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.27

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Omansh Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

Omansh Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Omansh Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:50 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 9.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 9.94%

Non-Promoter- 90.05%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 90.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Omansh Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

3.55

3.55

3.55

3.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.59

-0.19

0.09

0.11

Net Worth

-1.04

3.36

3.64

3.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

2.13

0

1.91

2.02

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-5.55

16.92

Raw materials

-2.1

0

-1.74

-1.82

As % of sales

98.71

0

90.83

90.03

Employee costs

-0.2

0

-0.07

-0.07

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.02

0

0.01

0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-4.12

0

-0.18

0.09

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-5.55

16.92

Op profit growth

47,019.89

-201.65

4.15

-87.46

EBIT growth

-910.1

-144.09

2.08

-56.6

Net profit growth

230.76

-159.58

4.68

-54.7

No Record Found

Omansh Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Omansh Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Satvinder Singh

Director

Vipin Bharadwaj

Managing Director & CFO

Rakesh Kumar

Additional Director

Renu Satti

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anshu Kumari Agarwal

WTD & Additional Director

Babulal Bhawarlal Kharwad

Non Executive Director

Rajiv Vashisht.

Non Executive Director

Tushar Virendra Pratap Singh

Non Executive Director

Asdulla Mehfuzali Khan

Non Executive Director

Rameshwar Dayal

Additional Director

Jubin Premji Gada

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Omansh Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Omansh Enterprises Limited was incorporated on March 20, 1974. The Company is engaged in the business of trading in cloth, clothing, fabrics, ceramic utensils and pottery items in India. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) vide its order dated 31 January, 2024, ordered commencement of Corporate InsolvencyResolution Process (CIRP) for the Company. Further vide its order dated 29 February, 2024, the Honble NCLT sanctioned the Resolution Plan on February 29, 2024. During the year 2023-24, the Company has altered its Memorandum of Association to establish and carry on directly or indirectly all or any industry, trade or business of preparing, mining, quarrying. boring, digging of granite stone, sand, cutting, polishing, processing, treating, importing, exporting of all types of marble, granite, late rite, lime stone, sand stone, slabs, tiles and other building material and color stones of every description and type, including setting, processing, trading or dealing into waste and by products arising from the mining or processing of marbles and color stones.ii) To carry on the business as promoters, developers, investors of; or to construct, erect, develop, furnish, improve, modify, alter, maintain,remove, replace any residential flats, dwelling houses, farm houses, commercial buildings/accommodations, PGs, offices, shops, hotels,motels, recreational centers, and for these purposes, to purchase, sell, take on lease, or otherwise acquire and hold any rights or interests there
Company FAQs

What is the Omansh Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Omansh Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.52 today.

What is the Market Cap of Omansh Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Omansh Enterprises Ltd is ₹2.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Omansh Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Omansh Enterprises Ltd is 0 and 0.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Omansh Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Omansh Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Omansh Enterprises Ltd is ₹0.48 and ₹4.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Omansh Enterprises Ltd?

Omansh Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.43%, 3 Years at 35.87%, 1 Year at 806.12%, 6 Month at 410.61%, 3 Month at 331.07% and 1 Month at 31.75%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Omansh Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Omansh Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 9.94 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 90.06 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

