SectorTrading
Open₹4.52
Prev. Close₹4.44
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹4.52
Day's Low₹4.52
52 Week's High₹4.44
52 Week's Low₹0.48
Book Value₹4.75
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.27
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
3.55
3.55
3.55
3.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.59
-0.19
0.09
0.11
Net Worth
-1.04
3.36
3.64
3.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.13
0
1.91
2.02
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-5.55
16.92
Raw materials
-2.1
0
-1.74
-1.82
As % of sales
98.71
0
90.83
90.03
Employee costs
-0.2
0
-0.07
-0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.02
0
0.01
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-4.12
0
-0.18
0.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-5.55
16.92
Op profit growth
47,019.89
-201.65
4.15
-87.46
EBIT growth
-910.1
-144.09
2.08
-56.6
Net profit growth
230.76
-159.58
4.68
-54.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Satvinder Singh
Director
Vipin Bharadwaj
Managing Director & CFO
Rakesh Kumar
Additional Director
Renu Satti
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anshu Kumari Agarwal
WTD & Additional Director
Babulal Bhawarlal Kharwad
Non Executive Director
Rajiv Vashisht.
Non Executive Director
Tushar Virendra Pratap Singh
Non Executive Director
Asdulla Mehfuzali Khan
Non Executive Director
Rameshwar Dayal
Additional Director
Jubin Premji Gada
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Omansh Enterprises Limited was incorporated on March 20, 1974. The Company is engaged in the business of trading in cloth, clothing, fabrics, ceramic utensils and pottery items in India. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) vide its order dated 31 January, 2024, ordered commencement of Corporate InsolvencyResolution Process (CIRP) for the Company. Further vide its order dated 29 February, 2024, the Honble NCLT sanctioned the Resolution Plan on February 29, 2024. During the year 2023-24, the Company has altered its Memorandum of Association to establish and carry on directly or indirectly all or any industry, trade or business of preparing, mining, quarrying. boring, digging of granite stone, sand, cutting, polishing, processing, treating, importing, exporting of all types of marble, granite, late rite, lime stone, sand stone, slabs, tiles and other building material and color stones of every description and type, including setting, processing, trading or dealing into waste and by products arising from the mining or processing of marbles and color stones.ii) To carry on the business as promoters, developers, investors of; or to construct, erect, develop, furnish, improve, modify, alter, maintain,remove, replace any residential flats, dwelling houses, farm houses, commercial buildings/accommodations, PGs, offices, shops, hotels,motels, recreational centers, and for these purposes, to purchase, sell, take on lease, or otherwise acquire and hold any rights or interests there
The Omansh Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.52 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Omansh Enterprises Ltd is ₹2.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Omansh Enterprises Ltd is 0 and 0.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Omansh Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Omansh Enterprises Ltd is ₹0.48 and ₹4.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Omansh Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.43%, 3 Years at 35.87%, 1 Year at 806.12%, 6 Month at 410.61%, 3 Month at 331.07% and 1 Month at 31.75%.
