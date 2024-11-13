Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Omansh Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Omansh Enterprises Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1)The Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024; 2)Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today, i.e. Wednesday, 13th November, 2024 at 3:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing and concluded at 3:30 P.M. inter alia to consider and approve the following: 1. The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter and half yearly ended 30th September, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditors enclosed herewith and marked as Annexure-A. 2. Appointment of directors. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Sep 2024 20 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 20th September 2024

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held today to discuss the agenda annexed herewith

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 27 Aug 2024

Omansh Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of board meeting Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024) Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th August 2024 as per your mail dated 31st August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.09.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Omansh Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) The Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024; 2) Any other matter with permission of the Chair. Revised Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 as per your mail dated 2nd September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024) Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Jun 2024 7 Jun 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today, i.e., Friday, 7th Day of June, 2024 commenced at 10:30 A.M through Video Conferencing and Concluded at 11:30 A.M. inter alia has considered and approved the matters as stated in the attached outcome.

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 16 May 2024

Omansh Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) The Audited Financial Results along with the Audit Report for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024; 2) To appoint the Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024; 3) Any other matter with permission of the Chair. This is for your information and record SUBMISSION OF OUTCOME OF BM HELD ON 24TH MAY 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024) Submission of revised outcome of board meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024) The corrected copy of Statutory Auditor Report of the Company for FY 2023-24 is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/07/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 25 Apr 2024

Omansh Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 29th April 2024 at 3:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing inter alia to consider the following matters: 1) To consider alteration of object clause of Memorandum of Association pursuant to the approved Resolution Plan of the Company by the Honble NCLT vide its order dated 29th February 2024 2) To consider appointment of Independent Directors on Board of the Company. 3) To consider appointment of Managing Director of the Company. 4) To consider appointment of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company. 5) To consider appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company. 6) To consider allotment of equity shares to Strategic Investor pursuant to the approved Resolution Plan of the Company by the Honble NCLT vide its order dated 29th February 2024. 7) Such other matter with the permission of chair. Amendment in MOA of the Company Pursuant to Resolution Plan approved by the Honble NCLT, New Delhi vide its order dated 29th February 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/04/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Apr 2024 18 Apr 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 18th April 2024 The Board appointed Ms. Anshu Kumari Agarwal (M. No. A72422) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer at Board Meeting held today i.e. 18th April 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.04.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 21 Mar 2024

Omansh Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 27th March 2024 at 4:00 PM. through Video Conferencing inter alia to consider the following matters: 1)To consider allotment of 500000 Equity Shares of Rs 2/- each to the Successful Resolution Applicant i.e. Raconteur Granite Limited pursuant to the approved Resolution Plan of the Company by the Honble NCLT vide its order dated 29th February 2024 2)To consider increase in authorized share capital by Rs 25000000/- i.e. 2500000 0% Convertible Preference Shares of Rs 10/- each pursuant to the approved Resolution Plan of the Company by the Honble NCLT vide its order dated 29th February 2024 3)To consider allotment of 2500000 0% Convertible Preference Shares @ Rs 10/- each to the Successful Resolution Applicant i.e. Raconteur Granite Limited pursuant to the approved Resolution Plan of the Company by the Honble NCLT vide its order dated 29th February 2024 4)Such other matter with the permission of chair Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today, i.e., Wednesday, 27th Day of March, 2024 commenced at 4:00 P.M through Video Conferencing and concluded at 5:35 P.M and approved agenda as per attached file. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/03/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Mar 2024 11 Mar 2024